Leo Varadkar becoming Taoiseach was a breath of fresh air for politics. Now there’s a stench hanging off him

Not too many opponents managed to get under Bertie Ahern’s skin. When they did, they tended to be from his own style of working class brawler politics. Gay Mitchell was branded a “waffler” and Joe Higgins was called a “failed person” and a “nitwit”. The bulk of his critics he treated with bored contempt. A young, newly-elected TD though stung the then Taoiseach during a motion of no confidence in him over the Mahon Tribunal exposure of his personal finances in September 2007.

"Sadly, this dark affair will darken the Taoiseach's record in the same way as Tony Blair's involvement in Iraq or Bill Clinton's corruption and personal scandals darkened theirs,” Fine Gael’s rising star opined. The late Brian Lenihan suggested this neophyte deputy, Leo Varadkar, was “well trained by US Republicans” and Willie O’Dea told him to “go back to the religious right”.

Bertie Ahern himself had a go a few days later: "When you hear a new deputy who isn't a wet day in the place not alone castigating me, but castigating Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, I wish him well. I'd say he'd get an early exit.”

There was no early exit as the petulant young buck – who was unapologetic and retorted “the gutter is Bertie Ahern's natural habitat” – also went on to occupy the Taoiseach’s office.

Varadkar is now finding that what goes around, comes around, as he is in the eye of the storm with calls for his own resignation because he is the subject of an investigation. A view he expressed at the time comes back to haunt him: “Just because he is Head of the Government does not mean lower standards should be applied.”

Indeed, Varadkar was well able to give it out. Now he’s on the receiving end. The leader of the law-and-order party is now being criminally investigated for alleged corruption.

It's OK though because the incoming Minister for Justice says he was acting in the public interest.

The leaking of a confidential document to a friend is far from the most serious end of the scales.

A career that held such promise and has delivered much is now threatened by an obscure offence.

Despite the best efforts of those in Fine Gael to play down the significance of the position, there is no doubt this saga has the possibility of preventing his return to the Taoiseach’s office in 21 months’ time. The potential punishment hardly fits the supposed crime. But this is politics.

Moreover, the farcical situation shows how the Varadkar regime hasn’t lived up to expectation.

When he became Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, he represented reform, modernity and progress. The youngest Taoiseach, the first gay Taoiseach, the first mixed race Taoiseach; he was a breath of fresh air who was going to drag politics into a new era with his straight talking. Instead, he's become another disappointment, more interested in strokes, point-scoring and power.

Now the fresh air has gone to be replaced by the stench of old school politics.

The man who stood by the Garda whistleblowers has morphed into what he was supposed to stand against.

The lines between public interest and personal, party or political interest became blurred.

Looking after his mates was nothing new. As a minister, he wasn’t averse to putting party acolytes on State boards. But once he became Taoiseach, all the innocence was gone. You don’t get to be party leader without cutting deals along the way. The ‘choir boys’ who backed him for the leadership were well rewarded with ministerial office. Even when that didn’t work out so well, he stuck with it.

Any debts were deemed to be paid off last year after the general election. A Fine Gael TD, paid for by the taxpayer, was assigned to duties for the party’s European overlords and this was treated as though it was a great honour for the nation.

Varadkar’s rewarding of his favourites continues though. A buddy of his was appointed to the talking shop offering advice on a key plank of our democracy. He was among the members of the Future of Media Commission who “unanimously” supported a figure, who harboured a Provisional IRA terrorism sympathiser for years, remaining on that body.

When the story of his document leak broke, accounts were rampant of pals of Varadkar trying to play down its significance in media organisations, only to be faced down by journalists with gumption.

Next month, another of Leo’s luvvies will be voted into a free seat in the Seanad. Former Senator Maria Byrne is a keen supporter of the Tánaiste. Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will facilitate her election. Unlike Micheál Martin’s handling of another Seanad vacancy, Varadkar gave his party no say in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Garda investigation into the leak looms over the Tánaiste, the Coalition and Fine Gael. The confused malaise is emblematic of his term in charge.

On the one hand, Varadkar can point to significant achievements on Brexit, sustaining economic growth and standing up to be counted during Covid-19. On the flip side, he failed to recognise that housing was the single biggest societal issue facing the country and the health service was left to wobble along with no direction.

After four years of Varadkar’s leadership, Fine Gael has recorded its worst ever election result and is suffering an identity crisis.

One day, a minister wants the sale of alcohol to be banned and the next a minister wants The Kerryman to change its name to ‘The Kerry People’.

From hardline to wokeline in the space of 48 hours. No wonder the party grassroots didn't want him as their leader.

Going around denying the party is conservative, Varadkar says they are a centre party. Tell that to the voters who aren’t buying it.

Already there’s chatter in Fine Gael about ‘what if’ the leader ultimately has to resign over this affair. It’s too early to say but the options seem to be Simon Coveney leaning them back to their conservative comfort-zone or Simon Harris bringing even more style and less substance to the task.

Either way, the Varadkar era would be quickly wiped away.