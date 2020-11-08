| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leo the loner?

Shane Ross

Varadkar should focus less on feeding the media beast and more on his Cabinet allies, writes Shane Ross

Leo Varadkar Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar

Perhaps it should be Leo the Loner, not Leo the Leaker? Maybe the most revealing responses given by the former Taoiseach to questions about his behaviour in the current Dáil dust-up were about his confidantes. He had none.

Leo told neither Cabinet minister, nor aides, about his decision to give a heads-up to his friend Maitiú Ó Tuathail about a confidential contract with the Irish Medical Organisation. Nor did he confide in any of his colleagues, even when he knew the Exocet from Village magazine was about to explode.

Leo was on a solo run.

Privacy