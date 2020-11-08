Perhaps it should be Leo the Loner, not Leo the Leaker? Maybe the most revealing responses given by the former Taoiseach to questions about his behaviour in the current Dáil dust-up were about his confidantes. He had none.

Leo told neither Cabinet minister, nor aides, about his decision to give a heads-up to his friend Maitiú Ó Tuathail about a confidential contract with the Irish Medical Organisation. Nor did he confide in any of his colleagues, even when he knew the Exocet from Village magazine was about to explode.

Leo was on a solo run.

He obviously knew he should not be delivering the confidential agreement to his pal. So, he told no one.

Those of us who served in Cabinet with Leo certainly liked him. He was courteous and good company. He was loyal. He drove me mad when a good photo opportunity or PR gig was imminent. He would spot big road openings, Dublin Port gigs, tape-cutting at sporting arenas or other glamorous events in my Transport, Tourism or Sports timetable. He shamelessly hijacked them. But that was fair game, as he was, after all, the Taoiseach. His appetite for elbowing himself into events when he was not expected was voracious, but at least he never shamelessly chased Katie Taylor around Dublin Airport for half an hour.

Sometimes he seemed to operate in a different universe from the rest of us. He was fascinated by communications. His approach was unconventional and impatient with the traditional government information outlets. His decision in 2017 to haul in an aggressive modern spin doctor, John Concannon - and his gang - was folly.

Camouflaged as a Special Communications Unit to give the government's message to the public in a coherent way, the project was clearly a Leo special mission, designed to big up the leader's image.

The rest of us, including Fine Gael ministers, were decorations in video clips of the leadership of Leo, dressed up as an all-of-government message. The enterprise had to be abandoned.

We understood. We were no innocents when it came to the media. Yet Leo was a bit different. His accessibility to the humblest hacks was extraordinary for a Taoiseach, even though he had built his career on the back of nurturing good personal relationships with journalists. It had worked. He has been a popular figure for much of his career. The media loved him because he talked to them.

When he became Taoiseach he still, somehow, managed to find the time to offer similar access to reporters. His consequent public popularity was a key factor in his victory over Simon Coveney for the leadership, a man who was far less inclined to burn the midnight oil briefing the media with good stories. Leo's popularity mistakenly convinced his parliamentary colleagues that he was a general election winner for Fine Gael.

Asked by Peadar Tóibín TD in the Dáil on Tuesday whether he had ever leaked Cabinet information, Leo paused.

First, he talked about off- the-record briefings. Then he said that he had never leaked any information from the Cabinet that was 'confidential'.

The truth is that Leo, like other members of the Government, is a media junkie.

I was always surprised at how many journalists had his private mobile number and equally surprised at how many texted him and received replies.

Information has long been currency between politicians and press. A well-known press adviser gave me a bit of pragmatic advice when I was being murdered as a minister by the media: "You are getting it all wrong with your attitude. The only way to deal with the media is to feed the beast."

I stubbornly stuck to my refusal to play the media game: namely that the route to their favour is through dropping them snippets of information or even exclusive stories. Leo is widely believed to have "fed the beast" for years.

There is little wrong with such an open media policy. Indeed, provided it is not one of briefing against colleagues, there is merit in it. Yet the consequence of having a Taoiseach with so many direct lines to the media was sometimes unnerving to his Cabinet colleagues.

He is tech-savvy, comfortable in the instant information era. He allowed mobiles to be used during Cabinet meetings, where Enda had made us leave them outside the room. Such a policy fuelled an atmosphere of mistrust, particularly when details of the meetings leaked to the media within minutes.

Crucially, although Leo was personally popular, he seemed to have few real friends at Cabinet. He was always a bit detached. Most of his Fine Gael gang were supporters, but only in the belief that he was going to win more seats because of his good ratings.

I often watched the chemistry between the Taoiseach, Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe at these government meetings. It was collegiate, but lacking in warmth. There were never raised voices or hostility, but there was little friendship, never any indication that they sought each other's company. Coveney, showing no acrimony, was always careful to support the leader who had defeated him.

One of the most unorthodox, but most revealing, of Leo's actions in Cabinet was his eagerness to include a civil servant, the Government Secretary and Department of the Taoiseach Secretary General, Martin Fraser, in discussions. Fraser was the unofficial, but influential, 16th member of Cabinet and a psychological prop to the Taoiseach where his colleagues left a void. That void was exposed last week when the Cabinet was kept in the dark about Leo's lapse. He didn't turn to any of them in his hour of need.

Unlike Enda Kenny, Michael Noonan or John Bruton before him, Leo is not a true Blueshirt. In some ways he always seemed a Cabinet outsider, not a member of any of the great Fine Gael families, but a pragmatic choice. Most of his predecessors have family connections to Fine Gael going back decades. He comes from a new generation, with a more modern outlook. Leo's real friends come from outside politics.

So when Leo found himself in such a muddle with a near-fatal media query from Village magazine, he probably had no political friend to turn to. He did not even let the then Health Minister Simon Harris know that he had been doing a solo run in Simon's patch. His knee-jerk response that he was going to his lawyers was the reaction of a man temporarily floundering. For a while he was probably unsure whether his party colleagues would support him. How could they? They had not been kept in the loop.

His Cabinet protegee Helen McEntee was first to step into the breach in his defence. The older guard, pretenders to the throne Simon Coveney, Paschal Donohoe and Simon Harris, followed suit as the tribe rallied round. They sounded distinctly uncomfortable. They were not acting out of friendship or affection, just realpolitik.

Last week Leo took a battering in the Dáil. On Tuesday Sinn Féin is likely to draw more Blueshirt blood with its vote of no confidence.

During the debate, Leo could do worse than to forget the media reaction and his fair-weather friends in the Fourth Estate. Instead, he should count the number of trusted friends among those sitting alongside him.