‘Leo the leak’ story is going around in circles – time to let the gardaí do their work

Remember when we used to go to airports? If you can dredge up such memories, you very probably also recall waiting in vain for your luggage at the baggage carousel.

While your own bag remained as elusive as the Scarlet Pimpernel, a large battered suitcase just kept going round and round, ownerless and unwanted.

Right now this writer feels the recurring story about Leo Varadkar and that doctors’ contract, which he rather foolishly and wrongly leaked, resembles that annoying battered suitcase. It may be time to take it off the news carousel.

We are repeatedly told An Garda Síochána is investigating the issues surrounding the actions of the former Taoiseach, now Tánaiste, and soon to be Taoiseach again. We know they are expected to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions. We accept these processes must be allowed take their course independent of the Government.

At this point a quick recap of the facts would also help. Back in April 2019 the main doctors’ union, the IMO, reached a big agreement with Government.

Leo Varadkar gave a copy of the agreement to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail who was head of a rival doctors’ union, which has since become defunct.

Mr Varadkar was Taoiseach at the time and he has acknowledged Dr Ó Tuathail was a friend, though he later said the level of friendship was exaggerated.

When the news emerged last October, the opposition parties rightly demanded answers. Sinn Féin went a step further and tabled a motion of no-confidence in Mr Varadkar, who by then was Tánaiste to Micheál Martin’s Taoiseach.

As an exercise in parliamentary democracy, it allowed for the fullest possible disclosure of this strange episode. It also stress-tested the cohesion of the three-party coalition, especially the support of partners in Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, some of whom had been suspected of being lukewarm.

The Green Party’s 12 TDs held firm and so did Fianna Fáil, though there were rumblings offset here, which were closely connected to Fine Gael being seriously ahead of them in opinion poll rankings. Since then, as this episode has recurred there have been calls by some Fianna Fáil backbenchers to not be so clearly supportive of Mr Varadkar whom they have grounds to mistrust.

But the various party positions remain the same. Mr Varadkar admits he misjudged the situation and did wrong – but insists he broke no law. The Taoiseach and Green Party leadership take the same stance.

Sinn Féin avail of their right to point up the Tánaiste’s embarrassed position and that of the Government generally. With news of the gardaí stepping up investigations into the leak, Mary Lou McDonald has renewed her call on Mr Varadkar to quit.

Labour are clearly showing no interest – unless something new emerges. Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall, while still very critical of the Tánaiste who for her remains “under a cloud”, also says it is time to stand back.

“Now that the gardaí have opened a criminal investigation, we believe it is not appropriate for there to be any further comment,” she said.

It is time for politics to give way to law in this matter, and simply wait and see.