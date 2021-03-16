| 9.3°C Dublin

‘Leo the leak’ story is going around in circles – time to let the gardaí do their work

John Downing

It’s time politics gave way to the law regarding the release of a confidential doctors’ contract by the Tánaiste

Leo Varadkar admits he misjudged the situation and did wrong – but insists he broke no law. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Remember when we used to go to airports? If you can dredge up such memories, you very probably also recall waiting in vain for your luggage at the baggage carousel.

While your own bag remained as elusive as the Scarlet Pimpernel, a large battered suitcase just kept going round and round, ownerless and unwanted.

Right now this writer feels the recurring story about Leo Varadkar and that doctors’ contract, which he rather foolishly and wrongly leaked, resembles that annoying battered suitcase. It may be time to take it off the news carousel.

