| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leo and Micheál adopt good cop, bad cop routine in fight against Covid

Philip Ryan

Leo Varadkar following a cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle on November 17, 2020. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar following a cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle on November 17, 2020. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Leo Varadkar following a cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle on November 17, 2020. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Leo Varadkar following a cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle on November 17, 2020. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have developed a good cop/bad cop routine for the latest round of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic .

Whether by design or by chance, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste seem to have developed a double act as the Government prepare the exit strategy for the second lockdown. Varadkar, the Government Gazumper in Chief, was true to form yesterday and all but announced the proposed plans for leaving Level 5 restrictions three days before they are to be officially agreed by Cabinet.

The Fine Gael leader gave the public a glimmer of hope by revealing that family and friends will be free to travel the country to visit each other’s homes for a two week period over Christmas.

Privacy