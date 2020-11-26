Leo and Micheál adopt good cop, bad cop routine in fight against Covid

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have developed a good cop/bad cop routine for the latest round of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic .

Whether by design or by chance, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste seem to have developed a double act as the Government prepare the exit strategy for the second lockdown. Varadkar, the Government Gazumper in Chief, was true to form yesterday and all but announced the proposed plans for leaving Level 5 restrictions three days before they are to be officially agreed by Cabinet.

The Fine Gael leader gave the public a glimmer of hope by revealing that family and friends will be free to travel the country to visit each other’s homes for a two week period over Christmas.

“The Government’s objective is to allow people to have a family dinner on Christmas Day as normal as is possible but it’s too early to make that call yet,” he told reporters as he launched a shop local campaign.

He also said he expected shops, hairdressers and gyms to open next week. More good news. Perhaps he was compensating after announcing the grim prospect of a third lockdown in the new year due to a rise in cases from festive get-togethers.

Varadkar does not like to be associated with bad news when he has Coalition partners who can do that type of dirty work.

Micheál Martin loves a bit of doom and gloom and is happy to spell out in detail all the Covid dangers lurking behind every unsterilised corner. During the Covid Dáil debate yesterday, the Taoiseach gave a particularly dour synopsis of the Christmas we can expect. “The very thing we value most in our society, which is our sense of family and community, can be a major threat when we hold social gatherings and move in hospitality settings,” he said. “That’s a hard message when we have endured so much this year, but it is one we simply have to understand if we are to continue to limit deaths and serious illness in this pandemic,” he add.

Don’t go for a pint if you want your granny to survive into the new year seems to be the Taoiseach’s Christmas message. With Varadkar warning of a third lockdown maybe they are more the Brothers Grimm than good cop/bad cop. Eamon Ryan is pottering around the place somewhere but no one seems to be able to find him. Despite having more advisers than a small consultancy firm it is impossible to determine where the Greens stand on most things but especially the pandemic that has impacted on the lives on everyone on this planet. As long as the toads and greyhounds are safe everything else will fall into place seems to be their attitude.

There has been a noticeable lack of internal government friction or clashes between Cabinet and Nphet during this phase of the pandemic. But there is time yet and it would not be like the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to let things go smoothly and trouble could be brewing ahead of tomorrow’s announcement. The last time Nphet didn’t play ball, Varadkar was the bad cop around while Martin played the good cop. But it may not be necessary for either to kick up a fuss this time.