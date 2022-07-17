| 17°C Dublin

Legislating for hurt feelings is a dangerous move

Eilis O'Hanlon

Incitement to Hatred and Hate Crime Bill is a cynical attempt to exploit people’s fears for political advantage

Justice Minister Helen McEntee. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Anyone who watched the motion of confidence debate last week could be forgiven for thinking the Government and o pposition can’t agree on the time of day, never mind anything more important.

The Coalition, it was said over and again, was “weak, ineffective… confused, directionless… out of touch” — and that was just Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s contribution. She accused it, not without reason, of “repeated incompetence”.

