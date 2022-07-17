Legislating for hurt feelings is a dangerous move

Anyone who watched the motion of confidence debate last week could be forgiven for thinking the Government and o pposition can’t agree on the time of day, never mind anything more important.

The Coalition, it was said over and again, was “weak, ineffective… confused, directionless… out of touch” — and that was just Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s contribution. She accused it, not without reason, of “repeated incompetence”.

It’s surprising then that there is such broad cross-party support in the Dáil for the forthcoming Incitement to Hatred and Hate Crime Bill.

What is it that politicians from across the left/right spectrum like so much about legislation that would allow them to control speech they don’t like? It’s a mystery alright.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee actually said last week she intends to strengthen the bill to give it “teeth”.

By this she means that it will be easier to secure prosecutions of people who, either in traditional media or online, are deemed to be guilty of inciting hate against people on the basis of their race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation, gender (including gender expression and identity), and disability. It all sounds very admirable.

Why should hate be tolerated?

But, as always, it comes down to how “incitement to hatred” is defined, and who gets to define it. Currently it is necessary to prove that words were actually “motivated” by hate.

Now a statement from the Department of Justice has confirmed people will be liable for prosecution on the basis that their words or actions are deemed to have “demonstrated” hate, which again brings one right back to the question of who gets to decide when hate has been “demonstrated”. The answer, defenders of the bill might say, is the courts.

They will do so, however, by relying on the legislation passed by the Oireachtas, which is why it’s so important to get it right from the start.

Read More

There is a good reason why there has always been a high bar to clear legally before convicting people, and that’s because of the potentially devastating effects that prosecution can have on the individuals concerned.

People have lost jobs because of something stupid said in the heat of the moment, either in real life or online. Some have killed themselves. In many cases, these are vulnerable, damaged people with low self-esteem and impulse control, often suffering from depression or substance abuse.

One Welsh teenager was convicted recently for allegedly shouting “is it a boy or is it a girl?” when passing a transgender police officer in the street.

Despite suffering from Asperger’s, anxiety and depression, the category of his offence was raised from ‘low’ to ‘medium’ because it was deemed by police to be transphobic.

He was fined, ordered to pay compensation to the victim, and given a 12-week curfew — the definition of taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

The Justice Minister insists there will still be a high bar for prosecutions, but evidence from other countries suggests otherwise. Hauling maladjusted people before the courts because they are deemed to be guilty of “hatred” is not a progressive dream, but an authoritarian nightmare.

The really worrying thing Helen McEntee said last week was this: “We all have a right to be safe, to feel safe.”

To be safe, indeed. But to “feel safe” is an entirely subjective state of mind.

The Government is effectively stating it will in future ignore what is in the mind of an alleged perpetrator of a hate crime while at the same time giving what is in someone’s mind when they are on the receiving end of certain words total legal protection.

The Welsh teenager was convicted because the police officer to whom he spoke felt “upset and embarrassed”.

Is that really a high bar?

Appallingly, this is all being done with very little debate because politicians in a mutually affirming bubble have decided it makes them look good — or, in the case of McEntee arguably, bolsters their leadership ambitions.

When legislation is introduced without scrutiny — as happened with the 2015 Gender Recognition Act, which allowed anyone in Ireland to “self ID” as any gender without question — it simply stokes suspicion that politicians are intent on colluding cosily with one another to push through radical social change under the radar.

Where are the voices in Ireland willing to state, as Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch has done in Britain, that “we should not be legislating for hurt feelings”?

Instead, anyone in Ireland who expresses concerns at the imposition of new laws without adequate debate is dismissed as an extremist who wants to enable hate speech against minorities when it is supporters of the forthcoming bill who are exploiting people’s fears for political advantage.

They have form in that department. After the killings of two gay men in Sligo in April, the Tánaiste disgracefully wondered aloud if the crimes represented “a backlash against the progress we’ve made as a country”.

Campaigners are still, cynically, citing such horrible incidents as reasons why hate crime legislation is needed.

The Incitement to Hatred and Hate Crime Bill will become law. That’s unavoidable. Politicians of all stripes have whipped themselves into such a righteous indignation about the awful things being said online that they will row in behind whatever legislation is laid before them, as long as it can painted as progressive and “kind”.

It is also the EU’s will that such legislation be put in place across the bloc. No one is going to challenge it.

But it’s rich of politicians on the one hand to deplore the toxic culture wars allegedly being imported into Ireland by those with whom they disagree, while themselves stoking a bigger culture war by introducing legislation to restrict and criminalise free speech.

The only reason opposition politicians who hate the Government are going along with it is because they’re playing the long game. They simply hope one day to be in a position to silence dissenting voices too.