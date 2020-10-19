Legal wolves are on the prowl eyeing up Séamus Woulfe's Supreme Court seat

They're all it at down the Four Courts. The legal fraternity appears to believe a different set of Covid-19 regulations around social distancing applies to 'M'learned friends'.

High Court president Mary Irvine has given barristers and solicitors a rap across the knuckles for failing to comply with the rules in the courts.

"I would even go so far as to say that there are more practitioners offending than complying with their social-distancing obligations," the judge said last Thursday after walking the corridors to observe guilty parties herself.

Ms Justice Irvine's missive to the legal fraternity distracted from the focus on another member of the legal community whose interaction with coronavirus regulations is under ongoing scrutiny.

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe's attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society's infamous dinner continues to linger on the listings like a case repeatedly adjourned for further hearing. Chief Justice Frank Clarke had issued an ultimatum of sorts last week in his ongoing attempt to meet Mr Justice Woulfe to resolve the matter. Thursday was the deadline for the meeting.

However, Mr Justice Clarke received a "cogent medical report" basically telling him Mr Justice Woulfe is ill and unable to meet him.

The so-called "resolution process" Mr Justice Clarke wants to bring about stays up in the air. However, Mr Justice Woulfe is "digging in" and has no intention of resigning, the Irish Independent understands.

Friends of the embattled former attorney general say he has been cleared of any wrongdoing by an investigation for the chief justice.

"He is not going anywhere. He is exonerated by Susan Denham, in a report that was agreed by the Supreme Court and the Judicial Council. He'll stand his ground. Frank Clarke has caused the crisis," said a source close to the judge, but not speaking on his behalf.

His supporters point to the conclusion of a report by former chief justice Susan Denham, who was commissioned by her successor, Mr Justice Clarke, to review the matter.

"In the reviewer's opinion, based on the evidence and submissions she has received, she is of the view that Mr Justice Woulfe did nothing involving impropriety such as would justify calls for his resignation from office. Such a step would be unjust and disproportionate," she concluded.

Ms Denham recommended the chief justice resolve the matter "by way of informal resolution".

Given the past relationship between the pair, there is some surprise at the manner in which Mr Justice Clarke is carrying out the closing of the file on Mr Justice Woulfe.

Mr Justice Clarke was appointed chief justice just after Mr Justice Woulfe was made attorney general when Leo Varadkar became Taoiseach in 2017.

Apart from both having Fine Gael backgrounds, Mr Justice Woulfe, as AG, is believed to have strongly backed Mr Justice Clarke for appointment by the government to the prominent role of highest legal office in the land.

As a trusted confidant of the then new Taoiseach, his opinion would have carried weight. Mr Justice Clarke's name was the only one brought to Cabinet following a meeting between Mr Varadkar, then justice minister Charlie Flanagan and Mr Woulfe, as AG.

The trio whittled down the list, without the involvement of other ministers, such as then Independent Alliance minister Shane Ross.

The other names on the shortlist were believed to be Supreme Court judge Donal O'Donnell and High Court president Peter Kelly, but the selection wasn't thrown open to discussion by the Cabinet.

Transcript

Apart from the public statements about several cancelled formal meetings, Mr Justice Woulfe was also separately visited by three Supreme Court judges to discuss Ms Denham's report.

The publication of the transcript of his interview with Ms Denham also caused consternation as he criticised the Government and the media over the handling of the Golfgate affair.

"These people are not used to the pressures of public scrutiny. The politicians are used to it. He criticised the media and the politicians. They got the wrong result then because he went through the process with Susan Denham and was cleared. You get up and you move on. Instead there are people putting the pressure on for whatever reasons," a source said.

Among Mr Justice Woulfe's supporters, there is a belief of a desire within Leinster House and Law Library circles to force him out.

After serving as AG for three years, he was appointed by the current Government directly to the Supreme Court.

His appointment in this fashion was contentious as Taoiseach Micheál Martin had complained about the previous AG Máire Whelan being appointed directly as a judge of the Court of Appeal.

The appointment of Mr Justice Woulfe put noses out of joint as he jumped the queue ahead of other judges who have served their time on the bench in lower courts.

Aged 58, he would have 12 years to serve on the Supreme Court if he were to continue up to the statutory retirement age of 70.

"There are whisperings about trying to clear the decks. If they don't get Woulfe off the pitch, then there'll be question marks about the other people who resigned or were sacked and whether they will be brought back and when.

"Plus you'd have others eyeing up his place on the Supreme Court. There are people there who want his place," a source commented.

From here, there is uncertainty - and no amount of speculation - within political and legal circles about how the matter will be brought to a conclusion.