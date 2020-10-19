| 11.9°C Dublin

Legal wolves are on the prowl eyeing up Séamus Woulfe's Supreme Court seat

Fionnán Sheahan

Friends say the former attorney general is digging in and that he is exonerated by inquiry, writes Fionnán Sheahan

Colleagues: Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

They're all it at down the Four Courts. The legal fraternity appears to believe a different set of Covid-19 regulations around social distancing applies to 'M'learned friends'.

High Court president Mary Irvine has given barristers and solicitors a rap across the knuckles for failing to comply with the rules in the courts.

"I would even go so far as to say that there are more practitioners offending than complying with their social-distancing obligations," the judge said last Thursday after walking the corridors to observe guilty parties herself.