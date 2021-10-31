| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leaving our abortion rules to London is an act of cowardice

Máiría Cahill

Mary Lou McDonald. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis. Picture by Jessica Taylor/PA Expand

Close

Mary Lou McDonald. Picture by Frank McGrath

Mary Lou McDonald. Picture by Frank McGrath

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis. Picture by Jessica Taylor/PA

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis. Picture by Jessica Taylor/PA

/

Mary Lou McDonald. Picture by Frank McGrath

You’ll probably know them. And if you don’t, you’ll know someone who does. The woman who is a victim of rape resulting in pregnancy. The child who, if the pregnancy continues, will find themselves “with child” themselves. The female, beaten, who feels they have no option to leave, but who doesn’t want to introduce a baby into an unsafe relationship. The woman who has had too much to drink the night before, ended up in bed with someone else, and won’t have used protection. It happens. The couple who very much want a child, but, given a diagnosis of severe foetal disability, have a tough decision to make.

All of these women have something in common: nothing about thinking through the decision to terminate a pregnancy, for whatever reason even on the advice of doctors, is easy. I know. All of them have ultimately made a choice. Most of them will not be able to exercise it in this place we all call home. Yet.

There are few issues in Northern Ireland that cut across traditional lines of Catholic, Protestant and other in the manner abortion does. It stirs the judgmental, the compassionate, the absolutes on both sides, the ones who have deeply held religious convictions on the issue, and those who don’t necessarily agree, but understand reasons for decisions taken.

Most Watched

Privacy