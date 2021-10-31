Leaving our abortion rules to London is an act of cowardice

You’ll probably know them. And if you don’t, you’ll know someone who does. The woman who is a victim of rape resulting in pregnancy. The child who, if the pregnancy continues, will find themselves “with child” themselves. The female, beaten, who feels they have no option to leave, but who doesn’t want to introduce a baby into an unsafe relationship. The woman who has had too much to drink the night before, ended up in bed with someone else, and won’t have used protection. It happens. The couple who very much want a child, but, given a diagnosis of severe foetal disability, have a tough decision to make.

All of these women have something in common: nothing about thinking through the decision to terminate a pregnancy, for whatever reason — even on the advice of doctors, is easy. I know. All of them have ultimately made a choice. Most of them will not be able to exercise it in this place we all call home. Yet.

There are few issues in Northern Ireland that cut across traditional lines of Catholic, Protestant and other in the manner abortion does. It stirs the judgmental, the compassionate, the absolutes on both sides, the ones who have deeply held religious convictions on the issue, and those who don’t necessarily agree, but understand reasons for decisions taken.

We all have an opinion. And we are all entitled to them, though for those actually facing a crisis pregnancy, having judgment rendered upon you makes it much more difficult.

Being in a position where, because of lack of availability of services, you are driven to consider taking a coat hanger to your own body, or swallowing pills that you’ve obtained on the internet, is a desperate place to be.

That is the reality — as is being put off rationally discussing options with healthcare professionals in order to make a safe decision, when you are running the gauntlet of protestors on your way in, waving images of foetuses in your face.

Due to diversity of views, and with an eye to elections, politicians have yet to substantively deal with the issue, despite direction on changing NI law to provide abortion, cemented after the Creasy amendment in 2019.

And so, we have had court case after court case, as women both for and against abortion have argued the legalities and received judgment — inside and outside the court.

Step forward British Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, who has written to the First and Deputy First Minister to state that he would have “no alternative but to take further steps to ensure that women and girls have access to abortion services as decided by parliament, and to which they have a right”.

The letter, written after a High Court ruling by Justice Colton earlier this month which found that Lewis had failed to provide women with access to “high-quality abortion and post abortion care in all public facilities in Northern Ireland”, was a card-marker for Stormont, and was conveniently leaked, as politicians do, to make one side appear to be doing something, while highlighting the inaction of another.

It also illuminated the hypocrisy of unionists who wish to remain united with the UK in everything except the extension of affording the same health care access to NI women as their English counterparts, and equally, republicans who wish to cut ties with England yet have no issue with handing responsibility to them to legislate at Westminster for us, because they do not have the cojones to do so.

While the DUP position has at least been consistent in denial of abortion, the Sinn Féin position has changed with the wind. In 2012, Martin

McGuinness stated: “We’ve had a very consistent position down the years. Sinn Féin is not in favour of abortion…”

Fast forward to 2017, when campaigning was starting on Repealing the 8th amendment in the Republic, and Bernadette McAliskey delivered a withering public message to Mary Lou McDonald, whose party were at that time extremely quiet on the issue.

“I have a message to you Mary Lou,” thundered McAliskey. “You had better be absolutely and unequivocally behind the campaign to repeal… or your backside will never sit on the Taoiseach’s bench.”

One year later, McDonald was throwing out sound bites like confetti regarding “trusting women”.

Last week, Sinn Féin abstained on a Stormont Health Committee vote on a DUP bill which seeks to amend the law to restrict access to abortion for those with a severe foetal abnormality diagnosis, though they have since welcomed the Lewis letter.

The SDLP also abstained, leaving them with more splinters from sitting on the fence than the Alliance party traditionally has on issues, though their representative voted against the Bill, along with People before Profit.

Last year, 371 women from NI travelled to England for an abortion — a significant decrease on the 2019 figure of 1014 due to Covid travel restrictions or the 22 carried out on home soil. Clearly, just because women do not have full access to abortions, doesn’t mean they are not having them.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service estimates that one in three women in the UK have had an abortion by the time they are 45 — a sobering statistic, though, when examined, the majority of these are at a very early stage of conception. In 2020, 88pc of abortions were performed under 10 weeks.

Politicians have a responsibility as legislators to take tough decisions, but it is also imperative that they uphold the law, however incompatible they may find it with their own personal views. To simply leave issues until Westminster has to intervene makes a mockery of devolution, and is an act of cowardice.

Like it or not, abortion access is now legal in Northern Ireland, even if it isn’t fully accessible. Stormont should stop forcing women facing desperate decisions to also have to travel. These are our citizens. We need to stop treating them as if they are someone else’s problem.