Leaving all the tough decisions for a later day

Colm McCarthy

Only weeks away from a Budget heavily coloured by pandemic recovery and climate taxes, the Government continues to kick the tough decisions as far down the road as it possibly can

Europe lit up at night - that will need an awful lot of wind power Expand

In November 2018, when the Yellow Vest protesters took to the streets of France, their immediate grievance concerned a planned increase in diesel tax of 6.5c per litre, adding to the prevailing forecourt price of €1.45. The increase, designed to curb carbon emissions, would have been a little over 4pc on a small portion of household spending, and the overall French inflation rate, around 1.5pc at the time, would barely have budged.

This was hardly enough to bring the country to a halt — but it did, and the planned increase was abandoned.

The same pattern, without the violence, played out in Ireland a few years earlier when politicians backed off the collection of water charges from urban households. Rural households, with some assistance from public funds, have long paid for their own water, as have business consumers.

