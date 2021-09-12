Leaving all the tough decisions for a later day

In November 2018, when the Yellow Vest protesters took to the streets of France, their immediate grievance concerned a planned increase in diesel tax of 6.5c per litre, adding to the prevailing forecourt price of €1.45. The increase, designed to curb carbon emissions, would have been a little over 4pc on a small portion of household spending, and the overall French inflation rate, around 1.5pc at the time, would barely have budged.

This was hardly enough to bring the country to a halt — but it did, and the planned increase was abandoned.

The same pattern, without the violence, played out in Ireland a few years earlier when politicians backed off the collection of water charges from urban households. Rural households, with some assistance from public funds, have long paid for their own water, as have business consumers.

In rural France and urban Ireland, public agitation was disproportionate to the threatened imposition. The protests attracted support from populists left and right, reflecting deeper political currents. There had been several bleak years of stagnant real incomes after the financial crash of 2008, including public expenditure restraints, and the public mood had darkened.

Real incomes have suffered again from the Covid downturn and recovery will be gradual. But European governments have been borrowing heavily and budgets will eventually have to be re-balanced.

The ECB last Thursday announced a small scaling back in its purchases of government debt, which may prove the first of many.

Barring a growth miracle, there will be pressure for tighter control on spending and for higher government revenue. In addition to this budgetary clawback, carbon taxes will have to rise, and there will be other unpopular measures in pursuit of climate targets.

In any plausible scenario, the burden of taxes and public sector charges will increase over the next decade — the more so since necessary measures have been deferred because of the pandemic.

Governments around Europe must fear the re-emergence of disorderly opposition when the time comes to face the music.

The same two elements that fuelled public resistance in the French and Irish examples are present in many countries — tough economic conditions for many, coinciding with tough budget realities. If the public mood darkens again, democratic governments will face resistance to budget re-balancing and to overdue climate measures.

In its Summer Economic Statement last July, the Government formally abandoned its earlier intention to stop borrowing by 2025. The Fiscal Advisory Council is due to release its pre-Budget report next week and will not be endorsing the move.

Retail electricity and gas prices have risen sharply in recent months and will rise again with the carbon tax hike — a certainty in the Budget.

There has been an attempt to sugar the pill of inevitable climate measures with happy talk about “green jobs” and a pretence that the adjustment to climate policy represents an opportunity rather than a burden. Hence the regular recitals in mainstream media that “Ireland is the Saudi Arabia of wind”.

A relaxed future as a rentier nation awaits, with wind exports replacing the unlimited oil and gas riches hidden off the west coast that the exploration companies somehow failed to locate in 50 years of drilling. There is wind off the west coast for sure, but how much is it worth, and who pays for turning it into electricity exports?

Several senior politicians, perennially suspicious of Big Oil, seem willing to buy any plausible line peddled by Big Wind, who expect state-subsidised transport (free grid infrastructure) to export the Atlantic’s new bounty. The only foreign market to which the Irish electricity industry is currently linked is in Britain, which, on all available estimates, has a greater offshore wind resource than Ireland.

The wind regimes in north-western Europe are correlated, so export prices for wind generators will be weak whenever the wind blows here, since it will likely also be blowing in nearby markets.

Since it became clear in the late 1980s that carbon emissions were a threat to the planet, more than 30 years have been wasted and the bill is due.

Ireland has played its cards poorly in Europe and is locked into a measurement system that attributes to Ireland agricultural emissions that properly belong in the importing countries, as emissions from Saudi Arabia’s oil belong here.

The country has inflicted an electricity export industry (data centres) on itself, which volunteers Ireland’s limited generation capacity to firms whose revenues come predominantly from consumers elsewhere, but all their emissions are Guaranteed Irish.

A recent report from the Irish Academy of Engineering highlighted once again the huge infrastructure bill faced by electricity consumers to meet demand from space heating and car transport, where fossil fuel reliance must be reduced.

The supply/demand balance is already critical, even without new electricity exports.

In an article last Thursday in the Irish Times, Brian Ó Gallachóir and Paul Deane of UCC argued that “several data centres are already contracting wind farms to supply their electricity on an annual basis via corporate power purchase agreements, but matching this demand 24 hours a day, seven days a week with zero-emission power”.

Only wind is currently on offer as extra renewable power in Ireland and will deliver, with luck, up to 40pc of potential, but unpredictably. The recent blackout scares are due in part to poor wind output, which happens from time to time and makes the system vulnerable.

Solar farms may become available in future years, but do not work on moonbeams. What secret technology have the sellers of these 24-hour seven-day power purchase agreements stumbled upon?

In budget strategy and in climate action there has been a kick-and-hope character to public policy. Serious budget decisions can be deferred to 2022 or even 2023, but the revised National Development Plan and the sectoral emission targets are due soon.

The Government will have to make choices, about the transport and energy sectors especially, and they will not be welcomed by populists.