Leaders must zero in on Covid elimination policy

In the Dáil last Thursday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan announced the Government would reveal a longer-term strategy for dealing with the pandemic on September 14.

Over the last few weeks, it has been clarified that the Government has pursued a policy of suppression, rather than elimination, of the virus.

Several Irish medical experts have been arguing that a zero-Covid target would be superior, most recently David McConnell of Trinity College in the Irish Times last Thursday. They believe that elimination of the virus may not be possible until a vaccine becomes available, but that pursuit of the zero target, as in New Zealand, would see only occasional outbreaks, containable without costly national lockdowns.

The policy would require perseverance with restrictions, sizeable testing and tracing capacity and tight controls at ports and airports.

When the decision was taken to ease restrictions in Ireland, the incidence of new cases had fallen to around 10 per day during June and July. As has happened elsewhere, infection has begun to spread more rapidly as restrictions were eased, to the point where a renewal of lockdown is a possibility.

This experience has reinforced the view that fixing the economy is not possible without getting on top of the virus. The resurgence in cases has dampened consumer sentiment around Europe and will put investment decisions on hold.

The lesson is that the economy cannot be reopened if the public declines to go along, with rising case numbers making people scared all over again. This feeds a perception of opportunity missed through premature reopening.

But what about the economy; livelihoods as well as lives? If a trade-off exists, there must be a level of increased risk worth taking to end the economic downturn, which has wreaked such havoc.

The trouble is that the trade-off is impossible to quantify and there could even be no trade-off available - no controllable increase in risk, no fine-tuning of economic recovery through a planned easing of restrictions.

The public health professionals, to their credit, admit to an incomplete understanding of the virus. Is it even possible to stabilise infection employing a target level other than zero, without repeated excursions back into restrictions and nervous public withdrawal from economic activity?

When the Government's plan is unveiled on September 14, it needs to address these questions. By that time, the rate of new infections could have diminished, with a zero target again becoming plausible. Speaking at the Oireachtas Covid Committee, Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, stated that "eliminating Covid-19 is not realistic", implying that the zero-Covid target has been considered and judged infeasible.

This may be a reasonable conclusion for all sorts of reasons - Ireland is not located in the South Pacific, 5,000km from the next significant neighbour.

Irish governments are rarely found wanting when it comes to targets - many politicians appear to feel that a target is itself a policy - but the Covid response has seen an avalanche of detailed policies implemented at great speed without the benefit of any specified target at all.

Minister Ryan also announced that consideration is finally being given to testing people at Irish airports. Airport testing regimes are already in place, for arriving or departing passengers, or both, at numerous airports around Europe and could eliminate the need for the quarantine of arriving tourists and of returning Irish holidaymakers.

As discussed in these pages 10 weeks ago, Reykjavik in Iceland, Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, Vienna in Austria and several others had introduced airport testing (back in mid-June at Reykjavik) and Ireland's voluntary declaration and unpoliced quarantine arrangements are deterring air traffic without the promise of effectiveness.

The public health officials believe that imported infection has not been a principal source of the recent resurgence in Ireland, but summer travel has been blamed for spreading the virus in several other countries.

The Irish aviation sector has been a major victim of Covid. Several thousand employees have been made redundant or laid off temporarily in airlines and ground handling companies. Traffic fell to just 2pc of the 2019 level in the second quarter and looks to have recovered only to about one-third in the third quarter.

Airlines are operating reduced schedules and further schedule cutbacks are threatened.

Dublin is the only Irish airport to have earned profits in recent years but will lose money for 2020 and into 2021. Losses at Cork are covered by Dublin, and at Shannon by the rent roll of the property assets of the former Shannon Development company.

All regional airports, including Waterford, which has had no scheduled passenger flights since 2016, receive direct and indirect subsidies to cover losses.

Aer Lingus has suspended operations at Shannon and so have all the other airlines except Ryanair, down to a handful of daily departures in recent weeks. Prior to Covid, Shannon had been doing poorly.

Passenger numbers in 2019 remained well below the figures reached before the 2008 financial crash and there has been inevitable leakage up the M7 to Dublin, which offers far more destinations and far better frequency.

Aer Lingus has threatened not to resume transatlantic operations at Shannon and the US operators may not return either.

The closure of Galway and Sligo airports leaves the island of Ireland with 10 airports, rather a lot for a small country with an improved road network.

The introduction of testing at airports will be welcomed by the airlines since the quarantine regime discourages traffic. Once the Covid emergency is over, the industry faces another headache: aviation has had a charmed life with the taxman.

There is no excise duty on aviation fuel and no VAT on airline tickets.

Any serious climate policy will impose both over the next decade and the European Commission has commenced a review which could eventually see ticket prices rise by as much as one-third.

European governments have committed around €23bn to financial support for 'national' airlines and the Irish Exchequer might yet be hearing from Aer Lingus.