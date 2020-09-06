| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leaders must zero in on Covid elimination policy

Colm McCarthy

Our long-term policy must address the plausibility of targets and find a balance between health risks and economic recovery, writes Colm McCarthy

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, has said eliminating Covid-19 is not realistic. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Expand

Close

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, has said eliminating Covid-19 is not realistic. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, has said eliminating Covid-19 is not realistic. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, has said eliminating Covid-19 is not realistic. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

In the Dáil last Thursday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan announced the Government would reveal a longer-term strategy for dealing with the pandemic on September 14.

Over the last few weeks, it has been clarified that the Government has pursued a policy of suppression, rather than elimination, of the virus.

Several Irish medical experts have been arguing that a zero-Covid target would be superior, most recently David McConnell of Trinity College in the Irish Times last Thursday. They believe that elimination of the virus may not be possible until a vaccine becomes available, but that pursuit of the zero target, as in New Zealand, would see only occasional outbreaks, containable without costly national lockdowns.