Leaders are obliged to lead because people crave a sense of authority in unstable times

I find myself in an unusual position. I want Fianna Fáil to do well.

From the dawn of my political awareness – approximately age 4 – I’ve only wished ill on the Soldiers of Destiny. I remember clearly, though only a child, the horror when Charlie Haughey became Taoiseach in 1979.

A significant proportion of the population, and within Fianna Fáil itself, feared the economic recklessness and culture of political intimidation that came with Mr Haughey.

I’ve just started reading Gary Murphy’s biography of Mr Haughey. It’s a great read full of wonderful stories that convey the intelligence and multiple layers of Mr Haughey’s personality, his considerable gifts and fatal weaknesses.

I eagerly await Mr Murphy’s observations on Mr Haughey’s terms as Taoiseach, but the facts are clear – the people who feared what Mr Haughey might do in power were absolutely right.

Between tapping journalists’ phones, violence in the Dáil from his mob of supporters, shameless exploitation of Northern Ireland and irresponsible spending, those who predicted the worst were entirely vindicated.

People who sneer at those of us who fear a Sinn Fein government for all the same reasons would do well to remember we were right.

No one can say they weren’t warned about Mr Haughey, and no one can say they haven’t been warned about Sinn Fein.

But Fianna Fáil is now a very different party. The populist streak that worked so well in good times and disastrously in bad ones is well and truly purged.

Michael McGrath for instance is a decent and responsible man and I’d trust him on a bad day with the country.

Fianna Fáil deserved a kicking after the bailout, but its failure to recover is no longer a problem for Fianna Fáil but the whole country.

Fine Gael has overstayed its welcome in power, but the disastrous effects of political fragmentation via splitters and Independents means there’s no alternative government that doesn’t involve Sinn Fein.

So here I am, wanting a healthy Fianna Fáil to provide a bulwark against the Shinners.

Which leads me to the question I ask myself regularly: “What is wrong with Micheál Martin?”

He should be doing much better. For what it’s worth, I like him. Veteran political reporter Michael O’Regan predicted the “confidence and supply” pact by which Fianna Fáil supported the minority Fine Gael government in 2016 would be a disaster for the party.

He might have been right, Mr but Martin managed the agreement once made with decency and honour.

These are not qualities to be dismissed lightly. He’s obviously a good man and this matters. No, he’s not running around on Twitter or TikTok or blabbing into every passing microphone, but that shows a certain dignity I wish Leo Varadkar would adopt.

But there’s no escaping the fact the Taoiseach hasn’t asserted himself publicly. He lacks that commanding sense of authority people crave, especially in such unstable times.

It’s funny how different men react to power when they finally get it. For all the talk of Brian Cowen being the smartest man in cabinet, he folded once he became Taoiseach.

In contrast, Enda Kenny, who endured relentless sneering from the media, showed extraordinary resilience when he got the job in the worst of times.

Mr Martin is Taoiseach, but sometimes looks like a bystander rather than a leader. I’d love to give him a shake and put a bit of fire in his belly.

After all, he’s the most experienced member of the cabinet. It’s not like he’s Stephen Donnelly, a newbie to government, or Norma Foley, a newbie to the Dáil itself.

Mr Martin was a minister for 14 years – from 1997 to 2011 – serving in serious portfolios including foreign affairs and health.

Governance can hardly be a shock to the system and since he survived the bailout years, that’s huge experience he’s been able to carry with him.

I can never help forgetting he has lost two children. The awful sadness of these tragedies would knock the swagger out of anyone.

For me, knowing he has endured that grief and kept going makes me respect him even more.

Yet he is the Taoiseach and should be more authoritative. This entire cabinet looks weak, running around in a panic afraid of Twitter, the media and Tony Holohan.

They keep forgetting the electorate expect one thing from the government – as Eoghan Harris often said, that it “govern with good authority”. Voters want someone to be in charge and look like it.

Commentators often accused the cabinet of hiding behind Dr Holohan when tough decisions had to be made.

At the time I was more forgiving of the practice as the people’s faith in the CMO was crucial to social compliance and coherence as the pandemic hit. We needed leadership and he provided it.

But the CMO put all his eggs in the vaccination basket despite the early warnings of waning immunity and variants, stubbornly underplaying the benefits of antigen testing and ventilation. “Follow the science” is thus no longer synonymous with “follow Tony”.

However, there are signs the cabinet is seizing the initiative.

Requiring health officials to seek approval before going on the airwaves to scare the bejaysus out of the public is right and proper.

For me, it’s fairly simple. The Taoiseach has not just the authority but the obligation to lead. He still has time to make his mark and be the voice we need to lead us through another winter.