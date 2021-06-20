Lay of the Land: Respect the land of others or face ‘Keep Out’ signs

The floodplain in this country town is gearing up to become a beautiful blur of yellow as buttercups come into their own. But it was the sight of tents pitched up there during the bank holiday weekend that really made me feel that it was summer.

Covid meant we were missing the usual live bands booming out of Ted Murphy’s or one of the other bars.

But those tents were like flags on Everest, reassuring of the continuity of a seemingly timeless tradition that sees visitors sleeping under the stars in a farmer’s field. Unreconstructed, unbranded, with no pop-up places or trendy signs making money out of it, just the good old-fashioned pre-glamping glory of al fresco free accommodation.

Though that latter part about being gratis is something we tend to take for granted, just as we forget that this floodplain isn’t public property. Indeed, I may call it by that name while others have their own term for it, even if it’s just “down by the river”, and my neighbour Mal tells me that its ancient name is “Phillibars”, but legally and practically this is Harry the farmer’s field.

Though you would be forgiven for thinking it was a public playground, given all the people who use it from dawn to dusk. And certainly it is no problem to access, via a few rough-hewn stone steps below an old metal bar that stops no one, including the bold lambs.

That easy entrance that lets lambs out and us lot in provided the town with a lifeline during this pandemic. Shops and cafes and restaurants and pubs all closed, but Harry’s field remained open to all and sundry.

Which made it a godsend, especially during the 2km and 5km restrictions, when locals could stroll up the river, glancing across at the row of houses halfway up, a heron waiting on the wall of the end one with the pretty blue wooden shutters for the owner to feed it fish. Then onwards past the massive old mill with battered “for sale” signs patching up some of the holes in its roof.

There was free entertainment courtesy of Signor Seal, who showed impeccable timing by taking up residence during the lockdowns when everyone was desperate for diversion, so there were practically pilgrimages to see this fine little fat fellow hunting for his dinner or lolling on a rock much the same colour as his skin.

As life returns to some sort of normal, just as before this bedlam began, people continue to walk Harry’s field, alone or in pairs or groups or families, sometimes lounging there during these salad days on picnic blankets to watch, not the world go by, but maybe to better view the river, the sun sparkling on its surface and swallows swooping low when humans stray too close to their nests.

Later, folk trail up the field with cans or bottles or takeaway pints from Tim’s Bar or O’Hara’s. Sometimes you see them silhouetted against the lightning-struck tree there at dusk. Yet many take the freedom to roam this field for granted, proving the truism that it is easy to be generous with other people’s property. The worst offenders are often the very ones who kick up the biggest stink if their own plot is threatened by trespassers.

Harry would be well within his rights to erect a proper barrier and “Keep Out” sign, behaving like that comic stereotype farmer belligerently bellowing, “Get off my land!” But he is one of the many landowners in this country who allow public access; the flip side of the feverish possessiveness so brilliantly captured in John B Keane’s The Field.

But instead of giving him thanks, some give him litter, dumping their coffee cups, cans, wrappers and discarded face masks in his field. Not to mention the dog owners who endanger his livelihood by allowing them to harass his livestock.

"Some people don’t give a damn,” he complained recently, frustrated by dogs charging about and worrying his lambs. Time we put ourselves in Harry’s shoes, as well as his land, and imagine how we would feel if strangers pitched up and treated our place with disrespect. Before landowners tell us to take a hike and lay off their land.