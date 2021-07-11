Lay of the Land: Noisy chicks have nothing on the al fresco boozy brawlers

We can thank global warming, I suppose, for allowing us to pretend we’re on a foreign holiday despite Covid curtailments. S tepping outdoors into the frequent humidity and heat of this summer is reminiscent of stepping off a plane in Spain, where famously the rain falls mainly on the plain, instead of here where it falls on Paddy thanks to what used to be our mostly cool and overcast weather.

Certainly the seasons seem confused, the willows around this country town cottage falling as if it’s autumn, leaves burnt to a flame-red or golden crisp. Even their mothership is falling prey to the occasionally searing temperatures; a loud crash nearly made me jump out of my sunburnt skin the other day as a giant limb of a tree on the other side of the bridge fell into the rapids, the riverbank erosion undoubtedly accelerated by the dry weather.

Even flowers that should have bloomed ages ago are acting like shrinking violets to avoid turning into shrivelled ones, while I’m still waiting for the floodplain to become a blaze of buttercups.

And if Icarus paid the ultimate price for flying too close to the sun, then the heat is making life hard for our feathered friends too, especially as they have chicks to feed — as the cawing of baby crows at dawn reminds me. They perch in those wilting willows, waiting for this big bird to emerge with food, responding with various whistles and chirps to summon the troops.

From ravenous rooks with their rookies, to the metallic sheen of the slim starlings and their young that look like female blackbirds — having rotund, brown-feathered bodies — and the colony of sparrows that live in the bushes by the river who burst into collective flight, they all make frequent visits.

I have to hand it to those chicks for really knowing how to put their parents under pressure. Beaks are splayed wide to make depositing food in them both obvious and easy, and putting on such a melodramatic performance of merciless screeching combined with flapping their wings in shuddering spasms that the poor parents would probably chop off their head and feed it to them just to shut them up. They flit to and fro from the feeders to satisfy their demand, though maybe that’s just an excuse to briefly get a break from them.

While birds are begging for food, some humans are demons for drink now restrictions have eased and sounded the death knell for the sleeping beauty scenario that was a silver lining of the lockdowns. Because sweet dreams are definitely not made of the boozy brawlers that are back roaming rural towns at night, making you wonder how — or indeed why — we ever put up with it.

The consequences are not just broken sleep for those who are tucked up in bed while others are tucking into pints, but too many broken lives for young folk who adapt the prevalent easygoing attitude towards alcohol and learn to think of liquor as little more than lemonade. Especially those who develop a propensity for drowning their problems and end up spending their days looking for ways to get more drink instead of getting on with life.

For all those outdoor wining and dining areas around our country towns may look civilised and continental, these can also be a vehicle for folk to ply themselves with booze so they can let off steam, as our culture of denial calls alcohol abuse, pretending Paddy is having the craic instead of cracking up in public, laughing off hangovers because they blunt their issues so they feel briefly better, before the pressure builds up in an ever more destructive cycle.

Because you would have to wonder at all the roaring and stumbling about that alcohol consumption seems to generate. If we’re going to copy our European cousins during this crisis by enjoying life al fresco, then we need to lay down some ground rules that respect the rights of the rest of a rural community to enjoy peace and quiet. Instead of having to kid ourselves that we’re on a package tour to the rowdy end of Ibiza, counting the hours till it’s time to fly home.