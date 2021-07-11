| 13.8°C Dublin

Lay of the Land: Noisy chicks have nothing on the al fresco boozy brawlers

Fiona O'Connell

A female blackbird feeding her chicks Expand

We can thank global warming, I suppose, for allowing us to pretend we’re on a foreign holiday despite Covid curtailments. S tepping outdoors into the frequent humidity and heat of this summer is reminiscent of stepping off a plane in Spain,  where famously the rain falls mainly on the plain,  instead of here where it falls on Paddy thanks to what used to be our mostly cool and overcast weather. 

Certainly the seasons seem confused, the willows around this country town cottage falling as if it’s autumn, leaves burnt to a flame-red or golden crisp. Even their mothership is falling prey to the occasionally searing temperatures; a loud crash nearly made me jump out of my sunburnt skin the other day as a giant limb of a tree on the other side of the bridge fell into the rapids, the riverbank erosion undoubtedly accelerated by the dry weather. 

Even flowers that should have bloomed ages ago are acting like shrinking violets to avoid turning into shrivelled ones, while I’m still waiting for the floodplain to become a blaze of buttercups. 

