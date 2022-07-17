Lay of the Land: Lack of insurance is the last straw for thatched cottages

Both tourists and natives love the thatched cottages you still come across around this country, few and far between as they might be. Though the grá for these postcard pretty premises from our past can be generational, according to professional thatcher Jimmy Lenehan who says thatch is often considered a poor man’s roof that doesn’t command the respect it does in other European countries.

He was reminded of this when working on a thatched cottage some years ago and a mother and daughter were watching him. “The daughter was saying ‘Oh, it’s lovely,’ whereas her 70-something mother said, ‘I hate thatch and everything to do with it.’”

That old lady might not have to look at these heritage homes much longer.

“The loss of thatch over the last 20 years stands at about 20 to 25pc,” Lenehan says. “At that rate, the only thatch home survivors will be in heritage parks.”

At the core of the crisis is the fact that, unlike car insurance which you are required to have by law, property insurance is not a legal requirement. Insurance companies are free to turn down thatched building owners or make them an offer they have to refuse.

Unless you think it reasonable for an elderly widow who has maintained and preserved the thatched pub that has been in her family for generations — on which she has paid insurance for 45 years and never made a claim — to accept a quote for €12,500 a year.

“That might be nothing to a big developer but it’s insanity and impossible for us,” her daughter Katie McNelis says. “My mother’s pub is her asset yet she cannot do anything with it because she can’t get insurance. She can’t rent or sell it or even live there in peace.”

Katie says they were so desperate that they closed the pub when they were told their only chance of getting cover was to turn it into a domestic residence — only to be then informed that the insurance company’s quota for thatch was full.

It was always a strain finding affordable insurance on this pub in rural Tipperary, even before Brexit hit. Then Katie’s father passed away in December 2020 and her mother couldn’t renew the insurance the following summer because the insurance company said they were leaving the market.

“I feel I’ve exhausted every single avenue,” says Katie, who tried in vain to take care of the insurance for her distressed mother. From banks to politicians to heritage councillors, it seems no one could help. “I sent a petition to the Oireachtas Petitions Committee and they sent the findings of their committee meeting to the Central Bank and the Financial Ombudsman, both of whom have said they can’t do anything. We wrote to Minister Malcolm Noonan and didn’t receive a response. The Finance Minister sent an almost identical letter this year to the one he sent last year.”

Katie says many thatched home owners face the same problem but feel too vulnerable to speak out. “None of this is right. This is why I set up a petition on change.org and a few of us got together to form the ‘Thatch Insurance Action Group’. Our government is letting us down. They are the ones who can make legislation change. At the moment, insurance companies are not breaking any rules. The rules need to change.”

She adds it is not just lack of availability but also affordability that is an issue.

“The disparity between regular property insurance and thatched insurance in this country is appalling. In many cases, non-standard houses pay up to four to five times more. Even if my 81-year-old mother could get a quote, how would she, on a pension, pay the extortionate fees, not to mention maintain a listed building?”

On which note, Katie hit the thatched roof when a heritage councillor asked her why insurance is necessary. “People in these properties need to be able to live their lives. Yet they can’t even have a visitor in case they have an accident, with this whole compo culture. What planet are they living on?”

Perhaps one where being too precious yet overly practical could be the last straw for those thatched cottages that we should treasure.