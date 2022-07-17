| 26.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lay of the Land: Lack of insurance is the last straw for thatched cottages

Fiona O'Connell

Fiona O’Connell  Lay of the Land

Stock image Expand
Workmen thatching a new roof. Picture by Erik de Graaf Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Workmen thatching a new roof. Picture by Erik de Graaf

Workmen thatching a new roof. Picture by Erik de Graaf

/

Stock image

Both tourists and natives love the thatched cottages you still come across around this country, few and far between as they might be. Though the grá for these postcard pretty premises from our past can be generational, according to professional thatcher Jimmy Lenehan who says thatch is often considered a poor man’s roof that doesn’t command the respect it does in other European countries.

He was reminded of this when working on a thatched cottage some years ago and a mother and daughter were watching him. “The daughter was saying ‘Oh, it’s lovely,’ whereas her 70-something mother said, ‘I hate thatch and everything to do with it.’”

Most Watched

Privacy