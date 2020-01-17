Laura Lynott: 'Those who led a tragic teen down such a dark path can have no hiding place'

Keane was only 17. He seemed to love the latest style, like most boys his age. This was evident by the designer clothes he wore to his death.

A photograph of the teen, given by his family to gardaí, illustrates a boyish face, smiling subtly while holding a phone to his ear.

No doubt Keane felt a man in his designer clothes, a uniform of youth, of cool, as he walked the streets of Drogheda, Co Louth. He could never have known this uniform would now be key to helping the public and gardaí put together his final, horrific moments.

Everyone in Ireland today knows Keane's face, for he is the boy who never came home and who we're told made connections in dark circles.

A terrifying gang culture bleeding into our society, robbing parents of their children, resulted in his murder, his body parts mercilessly dumped in Coolock and Drumcondra on two consecutive nights.

Much has been reported about the nefarious activities the youth was said to have been involved in, as part of a gang culture sweeping Drogheda.

But no one apart from Keane's family and friends knows who this young man was deep down inside.

No doubt he made terrible errors and committed crimes, but he deserved the chance to turn his life around.

He was just 17. Keane had so much time, but his future was robbed from him in an act of monstrous savagery.

Those who killed the teenager, who was due to turn 18 next month, left his body parts in two different locations to send a message, to spread fear among rivals and to horrify the country, to mock our democracy and our justice system.

The killers have made a statement of how they now feel all-powerful and above the law. By leaving the boy's remains in two decent and law-abiding communities in Dublin, they have tried to threaten the security of the families who live there.

We must stand together in Drogheda and Dublin and, as a country, to say they will not win. We will not let them.

A study released last month, Building Community Resilience, found children as young as 12 were being enticed into gangs dealing drugs and committing organised crime in Dublin's south inner city.

The study - compiled by Johnny Connolly, from the University of Limerick Centre of Crime, Justice and Victim Studies - found the gangs considered children "expendable" and "plentiful".

Dr Connolly said a whole-system approach needed to be taken in order to prevent young people being groomed by gangs.

He pointed to a multi-pronged approach that could be utilised, including increasing the number of outreach workers and community gardaí.

The report led to Deputy Jim O'Callaghan, Fianna Fáil's justice and equality spokesman, to express his outrage at the findings.

Last month a new Bill was put forward by Fianna Fáil TD John Curran on the issue in an attempt to create two offences around buying drugs from children or using children to transport drugs.

Mr O'Callaghan said: "We are calling on all parties in Dáil Éireann to put politics to one side, to wake up to the abuse of children that is ongoing by these gangs and to get behind this Bill."

At the beginning of last year, another study from Blanchardstown drug and alcohol task force found children as young as 10 were being used to deal drugs.

One thing echoes loud and clear - the young men and children, groomed by gangs, are from deprived areas and they're offered little for great risk and the ruination of their future.

And as adults we all realise that sometimes the young do not own the foresight to see just how they are losing the light of their childhood.

These are the boys who walk a dark road, somehow believing it leads to adventure and not, in fact, despair.

There's no doubt the children and young people involved in gangland in Dublin and Drogheda have harmed their communities and innocent people.

There's no doubt they need to be taken to task and dealt with by a system that can punish but also offer hope and a future.

But, as law-abiding citizens, we must all stop and look at Keane's photo showing a teenager dressed in his designer tracksuit, as we breathe in the essence of a boy who travelled the wrong path.

We must contemplate who Keane could have become.

This boy could have been someone one day - a father, a professional, a man who had seen his errors and paid to fix them.

And we must also offer our condolences to his family and friends, who have lost so much and now have to face untold horror. No parent, no sibling, should ever have to meet this nightmare on earth.

Those in Drogheda who have any answers to who killed a young man in such a barbaric way must offer all information to gardaí so they can execute justice and end a reign of terror, to restore faith in our democracy.

Today, as a country, we can start a journey to healing by allowing ourselves outrage and letting criminal gangs know they're not free to take children so full of promise; to lead them away to their ends.

The only home left for the killers of Keane - the evil men who are feeding from fear - should be a long stay in a small cell.

Irish Independent