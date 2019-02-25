Not having women on the ballot paper has probably never done too much harm to political parties in the past on a bald assessment.

Laura Larkin: 'This is not a good time for Fianna Fáil to be perceived as having a 'woman problem'

In previous elections, the majority of voters were hardly swayed by the number of women the party had fielded nationally when indicating their first preference in their own constituency.

People tend to vote with their back pockets, local concerns and other pressing issues in mind. And this year may not be any different.

But it's probably not the year to test that wisdom.

Globally, we've had 'Me Too' sweeping long-concealed issues across multiple industries into the spotlight.

The gender pay gap and parity at all levels of society have become real talking points on the back of the movement.

At home, the vote for Repeal the Eighth was spearheaded by female activists, including from the Women's Council.

That vote became about much more than the right of women to access abortion or not.

All that is to say that the place of women in Irish society is no longer a debate confined to those on the left, or feminist activists or in universities and colleges. It's something that has shoe-horned itself on to the national agenda and the front pages of newspapers.

So it naturally follows that there will be more scrutiny than ever on the number of women put forward by political parties when the country goes to the polls in May to vote in the Local and European elections. All parties are struggling to get women on the ballot for the local elections, with Fianna Fáil trailing significantly - though the party insists it is "misleading and inappropriate" to compare the parties while they are at "dramatically different stages of progress" in the selection of candidates. Mr Martin said the party was aiming to exceed 30pc in terms of the proportion of female candidates, adding: "We did it in the general election."

Rebel TD Anne Rabbitte has thrown her hat in the ring for the party in the Midlands North West constituency, blindsiding the party leadership.

"We shouldn't be afraid of elections as females… We should be putting our name forward, we shouldn't be afraid to voice for something different to Brexit and CAP," she said.

But the party is facing the very real possibility of having no women contesting for a seat in Europe in one of the most historic European elections since the foundation of the European project.

And no matter what angle you come at it from, it's just not a good look.

The party, it appears, is aware of that. On two occasions in recent days, Micheál Martin has failed to draw any kind of line under it.

On 'The Week in Politics' on RTÉ, he gave polished answers to everything from Brexit to Confidence and Supply, but when asked about the lack of women expected to contest in comparison to Fine Gael, who are fielding a majority of women, he was less than convincing.

He stumbled over his words about the fact that there may be some women candidates in the end, before moving on to point out just how hard a European election is to win, noting you needed a profile to be electable.

It is hard to know what impact the events of the past 18 months will have on the upcoming elections but Fianna Fáil risk being labelled as a party with a "woman problem" at a time when that seems like a foolish risk to take.

