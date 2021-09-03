Latest ‘biggest ever plan’ for housing has good ideas but real delivery would be nice

Relatively new housing minister, new bumper package of biggest ever housing promises, new name for bumper package of housing promises. Welcome to Housing for All.

We all sincerely hope that this time we are really getting out of housing hell. We hope that yesterday’s launch of Housing for All isn’t just another Groundhog Day of big brass political oompah that sees nothing pulled out of the hole at the end of it apart from another sick rodent.

The history isn’t good.

They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.

So what about hearing the same thing over and over from the same people and expecting different results? (Does that make someone stupid?)

Since the housing crisis began, successive governments have delivered one great big near-decade-long rolling pyramid scheme of promises.

Old promises rolled into new ones, which have not been delivered (unless you happen to be the manager of a big international investment fund).

Yesterday, I rang the Department of Housing press office on two lines. And I sent in an email.

I had just one question: Do the new batch of 300,000 homes, promised (by 2030 this time) in the new Housing for All plan, include the tens of thousands not delivered under the previous Rebuilding Ireland plan?

Nobody at housing crisis management HQ would get back to me on that query.

Because Rebuilding Ireland, you might remember, rolled all the previous unkept housing promises we were given by governments since the housing crisis began, into one great big jumbo-sized skip full of promises.

They answered me that time. And the answer was: yes.

Estimates are that only a third, if that, of its home-building targets were met. And an unreasonable amount of the homes that were constructed were build-to-let schemes by funds which were enabled, in turn, by planning legislation changes and sweetheart tax deals from government (they can fulfil some promises).

I mention Rebuilding Ireland because it takes us to where we are now: rents higher than Celtic Tiger levels, punters wailing to Joe Duffy that they’re being shoved out of humdrum new house schemes by big funds (who already hog all new apartments).

Did we ever think we’d hear a housing minister faithfully promise he’d make sure ordinary Irish buyers would be given a chance to pay silly money for 50pc (maybe) of the total of homes being built?

There have been slightly more than 4,000 social homes built by 30 Irish local authorities over the years since that plan launched.

So our last biggest ever plan, not so good. And the one before that...

While it’s probably grossly unfair to tar Darragh O’Brien’s big new whizz with the same brush, we are now all plan-weary and results-starved. So let’s look at it.

First up, whatever way we brand it, whether Help to Buy or the First Home scheme (as the just-punted version is now being called), the idea of lending taxpayers’ money to a big chunk of buyers to help them afford a limited amount of overpriced housing will certainly be inflationary.

Unless it is introduced after the supply issue itself has been fixed. This is important.

Or any local authority mortgage scheme (one is flagged) which increases spending power without increasing stock.

All Mr O’Brien is doing here is bypassing the Central Bank restrictions by the back door.

Houses are already too expensive because there’s not enough of them for ordinary people to buy at reasonable prices.

Enabling enough homes to be built at pace would bring prices down without big loans.

There are good ideas here. Like reforming and beefing up the Land Development Agency, founded by his predecessor.

It was designed to stock up on and manage development land with a view to controlling its value. But it would have been better if the LDA was properly set up in the first place. So we try again.

Cheaper land, and more of it, is extraordinarily vital if we are to provide truly affordable homes.

Next comes cost rental. Again, this is a sound idea which works well in other European countries where large chunks of the population live in cost rental.

The notion of enabling development for renters on a cost-return basis, rather than a ‘shake ’em down’ top-of-market rent could prove sound, if implemented carefully and they don’t start pretending schemes cost ridiculous amounts in order to justify ridiculous rents (“affordable” housing anyone?)

The Minister importantly specified that the 90,000 social homes promised will be “built” this time, rather than rented in the private sector from existing stock.

Finally the big tally: A promised 300,000 homes in nine years would of course help massively.

If they are the right types of homes and in the right places, that is. And if they are actually delivered.

The potentially inflationary ideas are worrisome; but the numbers are strong.

This certainly has potential to be one of the best biggest-ever plans to solve the crisis that we’ve seen in the last decade.

Tune in again in 2030 to find out how this one goes.