Last week I flew three times... Reckless? No, and I'll tell you why

Michael Collins

Airports overseas use a rapid Covid antigen test to screen passengers, yet we're still frustratingly out of step, writes Michael Collins

Winter vacation. Stock picture

Over the course of three days last week, I took three flights in Europe, flying into airports in Paris, Vienna and Hamburg. Some might say that I was behaving in a dangerous manner, and posing a Covid risk to others. Quite the contrary.

At the time of writing, I can prove that I am free of the virus, which is probably not the case for almost everyone reading this article today. I was tested for the virus in each of the three airports, and because I took a rapid antigen test, I received my clear results within minutes. As an extra precaution, I also took a PCR test in Dublin before departing on this trip.

In Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, I took the antigen test at no cost in Terminal 2E; it is free to all departing passengers. In Vienna Airport, again, I took an antigen test at the check-in area, at no cost, and boarded a Covid-free flight to Hamburg. All crew and passengers were tested prior to boarding the Austrian Airlines flight.

