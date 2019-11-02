Larissa Nolan: 'A woman grooming a 16-year-old boy for sex is as predatory as a man doing the same to a teenage schoolgirl'

Kyle goes to the police to report how one of the teachers at his school is having sex with a student. The officers rush to his side and commend him on doing the right thing.

When it's established that the teacher is a woman, nobody cares. When they hear she is attractive and young, they laugh.

"So what's the crime?" jokes one cop, while another says: "We need to track this boy down and give him his 'luckiest boy in America' medal right away."

It came up this week after a female teacher from a Dublin school was jailed for having sex with one of her students on his 16th birthday.

The satire uses dark humour to expose the hypocrisy and harm in how we have a double standard when it comes to women who abuse, compared to men who commit the exact same crime.

It is a criticism of our cavalier attitude towards boys who suffer at the hands of women - and it is just as relevant in Ireland today, as the recent case reveals.

The teacher - who was convicted of defilement and will serve a year in prison - groomed the boy, while in a position of trust.

She bought him birthday gifts, took him off in her car, bought him a romantic dinner and booked a hotel room so they could have sex. She admitted waiting until he turned 16, believing this was the age of consent, when it is 17.

His victim impact statement heard he subsequently developed "serious, life-threatening anxiety and depression" which followed him around like a black cloud.

But where's the public outrage? Why the relative silence? In contrast to other similar cases involving men in positions of power, the defining response to this case so far has been ambivalence.

In the no mercy #MeToo culture, it appears we have one rule for women, and another rule for men. What does this say about how much we really care about victims?

Cultural stereotypes - bolstered by the #MeToo movement - tell us men are the perpetual perpetrators and women always the victim. But as the campaign went too far in portraying all men as monsters, it was equally wrongheaded in framing all women as virtuous on the basis of biology.

For proof of this, see figurehead Rose McGowan's response to accusations against her friend, actress Asia Argento, who paid off a young man who said they had sex when he was 17 and she was 37.

"None of us knows the truth - be gentle," said McGowan, who had previously urged people to "believe all survivors". Only if they're female - and the abuser is male.

Society somehow imagines women cannot be abusers, not in the real sense. The default position is it is a physical impossibility; and it's downgraded mentally into a case of under-age sex. We find it hard to comprehend the adolescent boy's body will respond in spite of himself; the damage often only evident in the aftermath.

Women can abuse and they do abuse. In fact, numerous studies show it is much more common than we think. Like in the Irish case, it manifests itself in a more romantic fashion, with the woman believing she is in love with the child. But it is still about control. It is still sexual abuse.

Social norms are ingrained. Perhaps on reading this, you might even find yourself justifying it, on some level. He was 16, just a year off being legal. She was only 23 at the time, you might mitigate.

Flip the scenario into it involving a male teacher of a teenage girl: would you give him the same benefit of the doubt? The same soft-landing this female teacher has been afforded?

She will be put on the sex offenders register, but the court heard a child abuse expert state she was not a paedophile. She was however, described as naive and immature.

Justice for victims cannot hinge on the gender of the perpetrator. We can't allow ourselves the blind spot of taking abuse of teenage boys less seriously than that against girls.

Socialising adolescent boys into seeing predatory behaviour as somehow "getting lucky" causes further confusion, as does the message they should be man enough to enjoy such sexual approaches that are beyond their development.

By inculcating such ideas, we are creating an environment where boys are forced to smother their pain and silence their voices under a front of male bravado. Meanwhile, it allows their female abusers to remain undetected.

