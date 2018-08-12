La vie est belle - the vital lessons we learned from our holiday nightmare

It was the morning of the World Cup soccer final. My family and I had just arrived in France for our long-awaited two-week holiday. Within 20 minutes of leaving Roscoff ferry port we were almost killed in a horrific car accident. The driver who hit us - a young French woman - had fallen asleep at the wheel.

It was the morning of the World Cup soccer final. My family and I had just arrived in France for our long-awaited two-week holiday. Within 20 minutes of leaving Roscoff ferry port we were almost killed in a horrific car accident. The driver who hit us - a young French woman - had fallen asleep at the wheel.

When the driver hit us, it felt like a jumbo jet had rammed into our car. The driver didn't brake initially and this made things even worse for us. Our car was forced into a crash barrier before it rolled on the motorway then spun on its roof before stopping.

We were all hanging upside down in the car. I remember my children screaming in the back. The taste and smell of the chemicals from the airbags. The smell of burning rubber. And then the complete panic that at least one of us could be returning to Ireland in a coffin.