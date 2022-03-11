Knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine will threaten food security almost everywhere

My wife comes from a refugee background. It instilled in her and her family the need to have food in reserve in the event that something untoward happens.

We’ve always got extra tins of tomatoes, big bags of jasmine rice and a freezer full of meat. It’s handy not to be worried about doing the weekly grocery shop, and it shows that whatever comes, we have a good stock of food.

I must admit I’ve bought into this preparedness – Covid was a big concern, and at the outset of the pandemic I stocked the larder.

I wasn’t the only one to do such a thing, but our fears then, as the Government advised, were to be unfounded as there was plenty of food. We were told food had been stockpiled in case of a bad Brexit and supply lines were good. Farmers, logistics and shops did stay open – there were plans in place to prevent food shortages.

Never once during the pandemic did I look for a food item and find it absent. The system worked and the panic-buying stopped.

However, few saw the potential impact of war on European soil between one of the energy giants and the breadbasket of Europe.

Now it seems food shortages may well be a problem for not only our home nation but Europe and the wider world.

Just this week, a secret government memo revealed we could be facing food shortages, energy rationing in a worst-case scenario and cuts to public transport.

Those old enough to remember living through a period like this before the Emergency saw all these as drivers for the economy. But it is perhaps the food scarcity that is the scariest outlook.

On the face of it, due to Ukraine’s fertile fields not being sown this year because of the war, there could be a drop of as much as a third in global grain supply. Added to that, Russian grain, which will not be for sale in Europe, will have to go to other markets – perhaps China.

It all spells problems for Europe. As Richard Hackett of the Farming Independent has pointed out, Ireland is dependent on these markets.

In the everyday visible reality, we will see bread prices rise as early as two weeks from now. Before the invasion of Ukraine, the price of premium wheat had already risen by 20pc.

Pat The Baker managing director Declan Fitzgerald said people should brace for a significant price increase. The longer the war continues in Europe’s breadbasket, the longer the uncertainty will continue over grain prices. Mr Fitzgerald was careful to note that the price rises were only going to add to the extra costs they were facing.

Food shortages will also be tied to energy and transport costs because fuel prices, as we all know, have risen at the filling station. There’s a double factor here in that oil production is coming out of a low from Covid and then there’s the Russian influence.

It was announced this week that the Government would cut excise duty on fuel – petrol by 20 cent a litre and diesel by 15c a litre.

However, the real head-scratcher emerges when we discover that agricultural diesel will be cut by only two cent a litre. Rightly, farming lobby groups are outraged.

But it’s only when we consider Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s next suggestion that we can see that the farmers, and the knock-on prices that they face, are not being considered.

He has been under severe pressure to ensure there will be food security in Ireland and that farmers can have access to grains and fertilisers for animals and land respectively. It has been a rapidly changing situation for the minister, and a committee on national fodder and food security has been set up.

Mr McConalogue has also floated the idea of farmers growing at least some of their own crops for feed supply. It’s a plan that works well in some areas of the country that are suitable for tillage but not so much in wet, heavy ground in other parts.

This plan has been questioned by experts who say land availability, grain drying and storage capacity are impractical, not least the specialist knowledge for growing crops.

To an outsider, a farmer is a farmer – they can turn their hands to anything and it will grow and bear fruit, but suckler or beef farmers are not tillage experts.

Likewise, a sheep hill farmer from Connemara wouldn’t even have the land to grow crops.

Teagasc figures show 23.4pc of the country is highly suitable for tillage and 11.7pc moderately suited. But some of this land is in use for other agricultural outputs such as dairy farming. It’s not an easy one-size-fits-all solution.

The truth is that we have taken cheap food as a given for too long. Farmers are going out of business, facing mounting bills, suicide concerns and a shortage of needed inputs.

We now, more than ever, live in an interconnected world – what happens in the east of Europe will have a knock-on effect here. Where we go next is an unknown.

The Government, departments and even world bodies are looking to the future of food security, and it is something that will impact all of us.

In my other life as a farmer, I’m raising sheep. I want to ensure that the price I get for my lambs this year reflects all the increased costs I have to bear. It’s not my doing, it’s the market.

But I intend to continue to farm and help to feed the nation and the world as much as I can.