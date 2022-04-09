Klopp of the pops – Liverpool manager is the dad all kids would like

Is Jurgen Klopp the greatest manager in modern-day football? He’s certainly one of the most interesting characters in sport and public life we’ve seen in a long time.

The German’s Liverpool team take on Manchester City tomorrow in what’s essentially a title-decider. The odd and wonderful thing about this Klopp era at Liverpool is that, ultimately, victory doesn’t really matter. It has been a wild ride since he took over in late 2015. The man promised “heavy-metal football”, and that’s what we’ve got – exciting, full-on, pedal-to-the-metal thrills all the way. If Klopp’s vision of the game was a movie genre, it would be action-adventure, with plenty of explosions, quips and buddy-cop bonding.

Cups come and go. Someone has to lose. What Klopp’s teams create are generational memories. The City juggernaut may secure more trophies over his tenure, but Liverpool fans will never forget this time, long after the record books have grown dusty.

How does he achieve this? How does he compete with a precision- tooled, billion-dollar machine like Man City on a considerably smaller budget in an industry where money nearly always counts most?

Simple – Klopp gets the best out of almost everyone working for him. He makes good players better, helps great ones reach their peak, rejuvenates hopeless cases and somehow keeps squad members happy all the while, satisfied to be part of something greater than themselves, even when not featured regularly.

And he does this is an unusual way. Klopp breaks the mould in that he’s not quite the hard-assed drill sergeant sort of boss nor the “Hey, I’m just one the guys” people-pleaser Brendan Rodgers kind.

He’s neither and both at once. He’s quick to give someone a bollocking if they’re slacking, quicker still to put an arm around their shoulder when they need comforting. Klopp is quick to anger and quicker to laugh.

He shouts and smiles, fights and makes up; he’s often thoughtful and sometimes a bit crazy. He’s as likely to embrace someone in a bear hug as shake his fist at the referee, his charges, the universe itself.

People bust a gut for Klopp because they know he values effort and honesty and will reward it – but will also punish its absence. His managerial way seems very fair: give your best and I’ll give you your dues; swing the lead and I’ll chew you out. In the end, most people are happy enough with that.

In short, Klopp is the “tough but fair” father figure. There’s a significant crossover between the two realms; in some ways, managers are surrogate parents for their players, many of whom have foregone a normal childhood and entered the adult world of work before reaching adulthood themselves.

Klopp taps into some unspoken pro-athlete need for a symbolic dad, and he’s the perfect kind – the one everyone wants deep down.

Alex Ferguson was like a terrifying Old Testament paterfamilias, glowering at the head of the table in some Dustbowl-era novel. Pep Guardiola is the slightly smug technocrat who pedantically corrects all your faults, the fact that he’s always right not making it any less annoying.

Arsene Wenger was the distant- minded academic, big on abstraction and gentle-mannered, but not a great man for helping the kids fix their bike. Zinedine Zidane is the cool, easy genius: he won’t give out if you’re not brilliant, but isn’t particularly bothered about helping you improve either.

Klopp is the guy who endlessly encourages – with stick and carrot – and his sheer likeability and huge energy make you want to do better, so as to please him.

He’s the dad who hollers at you from the sideline, urging you onward and upward, insisting you’re better than you think and never accepting excuses. Then, at the end, after your team has been hammered, he’ll grin, lift you in the air and say: “I’m proud of you. Let’s go for a McDonald’s.”