| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship

Friendships can be grubby, complex and confusing. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Friendships can be grubby, complex and confusing. Photo: Getty

Friendships can be grubby, complex and confusing. Photo: Getty

Friendships can be grubby, complex and confusing. Photo: Getty

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

It seems like every week a new phrase warning us about toxicity in our lives enters the lexicon. In the last few weeks, I have read about the dangers of friends who are prone to emotional dumping, and success bombing.

There’s been advice about the advantages, and necessity, of ‘friendship pruning’ and TikTok videos on the best way to break up with a friend.

Most Watched

Privacy