Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship

It seems like every week a new phrase warning us about toxicity in our lives enters the lexicon. In the last few weeks, I have read about the dangers of friends who are prone to emotional dumping, and success bombing.

There’s been advice about the advantages, and necessity, of ‘friendship pruning’ and TikTok videos on the best way to break up with a friend.

In case you don’t know, emotional dumping is when someone excessively gives out about a person, place, relationship or situation.

Success bombing is when someone bigs up or bangs on about the positive things happening in their life — eg, your school friend who keeps talking about the promotion they got, or your gal pal who went to France for the summer and now wears a beret and goes full Gerard Depardieu when ordering a croissant.

Earlier this year, the women’s publication Stylist cited some of the risks of success bombing. It can reflect narcissistic behaviour, they said, and can start a game of one-upmanship; in the long-term, it can be destructive. Meanwhile, emotional dumping can leave the listener feeling exhausted or depleted.

And so, some encourage drawing a line in the sand, setting boundaries or, in some cases, like Colm does in The Banshees of Inisherin, distancing yourself from these friends entirely. Chopping off fingers is definitely not advised.

Look, obviously no one is advocating staying in a friendship that is detrimental to your health — far from it. If that’s the case, then skedaddle asap.

But aren’t shite talking and talking shite (two very different things, by the way) a fundamental and integral part of all friendships?

Maybe I’m a traditionalist but listening for hours on end to your best friend telling you what a total and utter eejit their ex was, has always been part of the deal.

In return, they will be there for you when you want to roar in frustration about work or listen to you rank the worst contestants in Married at First Sight Australia (joint first place this year goes to Harrison, Dan and Shannon). Or speculate how big a role the Eurovision will have in season 3 of Emily in Paris (Hopefully huge!).​

A recent article in The Atlantic stated that on average people have to spend 40 to 60 hours together within the first six weeks of meeting to turn an acquaintance into a casual friend, and about 80 to 100 hours to become more than that.

A lot of friendship grows out of enforced time spent together — which is why so many of us acquire friends in school, or at work, or at community events. ‘Accumulation of time’ helps friendships blossom. And it’s impossible that all that time is going to be filled with Oscar Wilde-esque sparkling badinage.

Sometimes you will spend two hours listening to someone complain about novelty fridge magnets.

This idea of minimising down contact with people when they irritate, infuriate, or bore you seems brutal to me. Acting as a sounding board and being an ear may feel a little thankless, but it can hugely help someone. At times, it’s even a lifeline.

In his 2000 book Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community, Robert Putnam talks about how selectively limiting our community, or cherry-picking the people we interact with, can have detrimental knock-on implications.

He wrote that while we used to engage with disagreeable neighbours or people whose values did not align with our own, we now opt to inhabit groups ‘purpose-built to represent our narrower selves’.

This, he argued, can feed into a greater sense of isolation and loneliness. It surely must also limit our world view.

The best friendships are grubby, complex, and confusing. They’re filled with lots of 5am, seven-minute voice notes, unashamed boasting, loving each other, driving each other demented, annoying and brattish venting, and dull, forgettable chat.

Again, I am not advocating staying in joyless friendships — I have gone through one or two friendship break-ups myself over the years. I am all for winding things down if you are getting nada out of it. Likewise, if you are in a relationship that is bad for your wellbeing — then head for the hills.

But relationships are complex and if you will only be there for people when the conditions suit you, then maybe you’re not such a great friend yourself?