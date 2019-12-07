Kim Bielenberg: 'How 'unpopular' Healy-Raes still hold keys to the Kingdom'

As one Kerry businessman put it, the Healy-Rae family play the humble card to perfection, and their political message is simple: "I'm on your side, working for the people, being with the people - and never mind those politicians and the media up in Dublin."

In fact, they are among the wealthiest political families in the country with a string of businesses and property interests to their name, as well as a substantial income from the Dáil, the county council and openly awarded public contracts.

So how will the convictions of two of Michael Healy-Rae's sons - Jackie Junior and Kevin - for assault affect one of the most skilfully moulded political brands in the country?

Late at night around Christmas time two years ago in Kenmare, the young Healy-Raes became embroiled in the sort of scrap that is all too common outside fast food outlets across the country.

Kieran James, a British visitor who was in Kenmare to see Irish cousins, said he was attacked twice in the space of a few minutes by the two brothers.

When challenged over his queue barging at the chip van, witnesses claimed Kevin Healy-Rae made a remark that has certainly resonated since, and would have done nothing for the image of humility: "This is my town - and this is my chip van."

Quite apart from the assaults, it was the sort of message of entitlement that would hardly have been music to the ears of his father, Michael.

Kevin is unknown on the national stage, but locally he has developed a name for himself as roving DJ Kev Rae, who plays music at nightclubs across Kerry.

A film clip on his Facebook page shows a scene that is as far removed from the traditional Healy-Rae stomping grounds of Kilgarvan as you can get - a giant outdoor club in Ibiza full of bikini-clad party-goers in a pool.

The two brothers, who were convicted of assault, both attended Rockwell College, a private boarding school in Co Tipperary, where fees are now up to €13,500 per student per year.

Cavalcade

In his memoir 'Time to Talk', Michael Healy-Rae claimed the fees almost left him broke, but suggested it was a mighty experience for the brothers to live away from home.

"It helped to instil in them a great sense of independence," said Michael.

When Jackie Junior was standing for the local county council elections in May, Kevin campaigned on his behalf. At one stage, as the Healy-Rae cavalcade swept through the town of Castleisland, DJ Kev Rae took control of the speaker's microphone.

He announced: "Hello everybody, my name is Kevin Healy-Rae. And I'm the Healy-Rae who is running for nothing!"

Most political observers in the Kingdom do not believe the assault convictions will cause anything more than a tiny dent in the Healy-Rae political juggernaut.

Jackie Junior appeared in court in April on the assault charges at a preliminary hearing amid a blaze of publicity.

But standing for election in the Castleisland area, almost 60km away from the Healy-Rae base in Kilgarvan, just a month later, he still managed to knock out the local competition with 29pc of the vote.

Donal Hickey, author of 'The Healy Raes: A Twenty-Four Seven Political Legacy', says: "Jackie went into the election with the charge already hanging over him - and he topped the poll."

Quite remarkably, the young councillor has been appointed to the Kerry Joint Policing Committee (JPC), a body that advises gardaí.

Although he is new to council politics, Jackie gained experience on the ground as Michael's parliamentary assistant, for which he gets paid between €41,000 and €52,000 per annum.

There are now five Healy-Rae public representatives: Michael and Danny as TDs, and three councillors from the next generation. Maura and Johnny, two of Danny's children, are also councillors.

There has been speculation the dynasty might run a third candidate in the next general election.

There is no doubt that hard work on the ground has helped them to succeed, but what really makes them stand out is their showmanship.

One rival says: "There are lots of public representatives across the country who help their constituents with things like health matters, planning and potholes, but they do not get a fraction of the attention."

