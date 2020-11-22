| 5.2°C Dublin

Kidding ourselves thinking adults in charge

Gene Kerrigan

Politicians love to deliver good news, which is why we should all be wary of them this Christmas

Given the dangers of the next few weeks, what we need is coherent political leadership. We don't have that.

And over the past week the FG-FF twins have shown signs of dangerous fatigue.

They're getting nervous, they're talking among themselves, they want desperately to assert themselves.

