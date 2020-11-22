Given the dangers of the next few weeks, what we need is coherent political leadership. We don't have that.

And over the past week the FG-FF twins have shown signs of dangerous fatigue.

They're getting nervous, they're talking among themselves, they want desperately to assert themselves.

They don't sound like the rational, careful people we need in charge right now.

The Health Minister went on television to make an eejit of himself. The Justice Minister appeared to be in hiding.

Then the Justice Minister came out of hiding, went on television and insisted that appointing Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court was all her own doing.

I'm not sure that's something she should boast about, particularly if it's true.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste hid behind the "separation of powers" yarn they've been spinning all week.

Here's speculation.

I suspect Séamus Woulfe was appointed as part of the usual political hustle - your guy's gonna be attorney general, so I want my guy on the Supreme Court.

I could be wrong, and, to be frank, I don't give a damn how Woulfe got the job.

What matters is that Woulfe and the Chief Justice, Frank Clarke, have between them created a mess. The collateral damage threatens to discredit the Government, when it most needs credibility.

If Helen McEntee takes detailed questions, with follow-ups, about the Woulfe appointment, something might spill out that FG-FF would rather was kept under wraps.

Or maybe I'm just too sceptical. Perhaps there's some other reason.

Either way, both Martin and Varadkar have been steadily leaking credibility.

And, to cap it all, last week Senator Regina Doherty, former minister, went on radio and her verbiage suggested the upper ranks of FG-FF are losing the plot.

Here's the problem.

Having worked hard to suppress the virus, having done very well, we're rightfully seeking as normal a Christmas as is safe.

We need adults assessing risk. We have adults in Nphet - who may lean this way too far, or back the other way, too far, but they're adults, making decisions on the best available evidence.

What we don't need is nervous but assertive politicians making decisions that might kill us.

To consider just how serious a position we're in, have a glimpse at the current carnage in Italy.

On September 23, the Financial Times told us how successful Italy was in tackling the second wave of Covid. This was an assessment by serious journalists, who've done good work on the pandemic. They could see the Italians had learned from the nightmare they suffered during the first wave, back in March.

Spain was in trouble, as were the UK and France, but the Italians had things under control.

"Life feels normal in most of Italy," said the Financial Times.

Time magazine published a similar assessment.

Covid moves fast. Three weeks later, Italian cases had soared above the peak numbers back in March and the Italians were locking down hastily.

There weren't enough ICU staff to deal with the very sick. Exhausted medics were cracking up. Others just quit in disgust. By now, frightened people had stopped applauding, and were making all sorts of stupid allegations about the medics.

Meanwhile, the 'I Wanna Be Free' crowd are staging demonstrations and smashing stuff.

Let's not kid ourselves. Things could just as quickly deteriorate here.

With Christmas coming up, while the second wave of Covid is hitting us, we can't afford to take even one careless step.

And look at the state the politicians are in.

They need to be frank with people, about matters of life and death. But they love delivering good news.

They're afraid to upset people by explaining that things might go wrong very quickly.

They've got the vintners and Ibec and Michael O'Leary barking at them.

Their fans - including media fans - are urging them to poke Nphet in the eye, to show who's in charge.

To be fair, the politicians genuinely want to help the thousands of workers who've been unable to earn a living, and the large number of businesses that behaved responsibly.

Primarily, though, the politicians fear being unpopular. On a personal level, some politicians seem to be a bag of nerves.

Micheál Martin seems unsure of the ground beneath him. Leo Varadkar knows his credibility has been shredded by his own antics.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly went on the RTÉ Six One News. He told us that he, Micheál Martin and Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice-in-Hiding, were having a meeting with the Garda Commissioner.

This was a PR job, after the South William Street drinks party. Stephen said he'd ask the Commissioner: "Do you have the powers and resources you need?"

Caitríona Perry asked, reasonably enough: "Why do you not know that already, minister?"

Anxious not to seem behind the curve, Stephen replied: "Well, we do."

This, of course, obliged Perry to ask the obvious question: why, then, did Stephen have to go see the Commissioner to ask a question he already knew the answer to?

Stephen went on about complex legislation, then he said he wanted to ask the guards if they "would like additional powers".

The poor man had already been down that rabbit hole, but he apparently couldn't think of anything else to say.

Perry was gently relentless: "Why did you not have that conversation before now?"

Because, said Stephen, people hadn't "been gathering in large numbers drinking outside pubs".

Almost regretfully, with a sorrowful smile, Perry had to tell him that wasn't true.

He was a useful opposition backbencher in his day, Stephen was.

Senator Regina Doherty, eager to show how much the Dáil misses her, went on Drivetime to insist we need "a strategy that doesn't involve lockdowns".

We have to, it seems, stop the virus spreading. But by some means that won't inconvenience us as much as the restrictions suggested by Nphet.

This is a familiar refrain, and Doherty was no more useful than anyone else in explaining how it would work.

The virus spreads when people gather - at work, at leisure, shopping, on transport, at religious services. The things Nphet cuts back on.

We need, Doherty said, "agreed behaviour".

What behaviour? Agreed by who?

Doherty said: "We're losing the Irish people."

The evidence is that from March onward, the mass of the people understand what's happening and trust the public health experts over the politicians.

Doherty, like many politicians, wants measures that are effective, but don't interfere with our lives. She repeated the phrase "happy medium".

Unfortunately, the virus doesn't do half-measures - and that's what too many politicians don't seem to understand.

Exponential growth doesn't just mean the virus grows, it multiplies quickly, widely, until it's way beyond measures that are painful but tolerable. And it exacts a dreadful price.

We've worked hard to prevent that.

The politicians are getting restless, tired of bearing bad news. They may promise us a normal Christmas, and give us more than we bargained for.

Meanwhile, the media blitz continued. While poor Stephen was facing Caitríona Perry, Education Minister Norma Foley went on an RTÉ kids' show and was interviewed by Seamus the Dog. She did quite well, considering.