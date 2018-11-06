Kevin Doyle: 'The UK can't be trusted but that doesn't give our side a free pass'
It's clear now that the UK is desperate to get a Brexit deal - but it shouldn't be forgotten that Europe is too.
Behind all the bravado and tough talk over the past two years have been negotiating teams who have known from the start that a 'no-deal Brexit' must be avoided.
Today was supposed to be the day that British Prime Minister Theresa May presented her final position to ministers in the hope of getting their blessing. That now seems unlikely.
