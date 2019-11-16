Kevin Doyle: 'The end of 'swing-gate' TD Maria Bailey was nothing personal, just the business of attracting votes'

For a time "comic sans" was trending online as people reacted with horror that she chose the jaunty typeface.

It is a widely despised font that has in the past been the subject of an online hate campaign.

Originally designed as a playful, friendly font inspired by comic book writings, it's used more for advertising a table quiz than a political statement.

Responses to Ms Bailey's tweet included "I got an eye injury from the font on it, who should I send that claim to?" and "Comic sans, Jaysus, that's worse than the other stuff you've done".

Her choice is far from a defining moment in the saga but it did epitomise how at every point the Dún Laoghaire representative managed to make things worse.

Sympathy for Ms Bailey within the party has grown in recent weeks as the process of deselection moved at a snail's pace. For many reasons it would have been better if Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had just dropped her after an internal inquiry found she had overstated the injuries suffered during her infamous swing fall.

The Taoiseach was never particularly close to the deputy but she did have Tánaiste Simon Coveney in her corner throughout the six-month ordeal.

Sources say Mr Varadkar struggled with his reaction to the Fine Gael investigation but ultimately concluded the public humiliation Ms Bailey suffered was more punishment than most could take.

In truth that was never going to be the end of the matter. Come election time, the whole story would have swung back to the top of the news agenda as everybody tried to assess Ms Bailey's chances of re-election.

Mr Varadkar would have found himself facing questions about rising insurance costs. And what about the TDs who might accidentally pass a children's playground on a canvass. The photographers would have had a field day.

Over the years other TDs have been guilty of far worse indiscretions, but the potential for embarrassment in this case was endless.

Even as Fine Gael tried to finally draw a line under the debacle, there were hundreds of online responses to Ms Bailey's statement.

Those who weren't irrationally upset by the font either lashed out at the first-time TD, demanded a Garda probe or poked fun at her.

"Swing low, sweet chariot!!" said one reply. "I fell off my chair with the shock of reading this. Who should I send claim to?" read one post. Another went with: "Swings and roundabouts hun, swings and roundabouts."

Those are some printable examples. A large proportion of the messages sent to Ms Bailey were extremely abusive.

In her statement, Ms Bailey said she had hoped "to be able to move and work hard to rebuild my reputation but at every turn there have been anonymous sources trying to reignite the story around me".

Clearly she believes those "anonymous sources" are within Fine Gael, meaning she had neither the public nor the party on her side.

It's understood she believes the heave against her by the local constituency was actually driven by "higher forces" in the party.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe gave Ms Bailey pre-warning that she was likely to be struck off.

It allowed her to come prepared, with a solicitor in toe, to meet the National Executive.

Over the course of an hour, she tried to explain away much of what had happened - but her fate was sealed.

The National Executive came to a unanimous decision that she should be dropped and replaced by newly elected councillor Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Ms Bailey has left the door open to some form of legal challenge on the basis that the secret vote held in Dún Laoghaire on October 31 was not run properly.

But the Taoiseach's office is confident that everything has been done by the book.

Speaking privately, one minister told the Irish Independent yesterday that sympathy for Ms Bailey had risen since the Halloween night hatchet job.

And Mr Donohoe said: "I'm conscious of how much of this has played out in the public eye and in the public arena.

"It has been something that has ignited, I know, strong public feelings. But this has also been something that Deputy Bailey has had to live through."

Yet no one is saying that she should be given a second chance. And this is politics so it was always going to be a case of "nothing personal, just business".

