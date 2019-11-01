Kevin Doyle: 'Sympathy for 'Swing-gate' TD but support is in short supply'

If it wasn't for 'Swing-gate', Maria Bailey would be the TD overseeing the investigation into Votegate.

Her role as chairperson of the Dáil's Committee on Members Interests was one of the many sacrifices she has had to make in the past five months.

The Dún Laoghaire TD has sought desperately to redeem herself in the eyes of her colleagues and the public, but the night of July 10, 2015, continues to haunt her.

The events of that evening in The Dean hotel have also plagued Fine Gael - but it is now in a position to try to purge the problem.

There are few stories in recent political times that have resonated so heavily with the public.

Last week, as Fianna Fáil was engulfed in scandal over TDs voting for absent colleagues, their spokespeople repeatedly responded to Fine Gael lectures by randomly shouting "Maria Bailey".

The plotline was simple: A politician goes on a night out to an upmarket hotel. She falls off an ornamental swing and is hurt. The next day she requires medical treatment but ultimately gets back on her feet.

For most people, it would amount to one of those funny 'remember the time' stories you tell every time you meet up with the group of friends who witnessed the silliness.

But Ms Bailey didn't dust herself down and laugh it off. She engaged the services of Madigan solicitors, a firm where her political colleague and then good friend Josepha Madigan worked.

'Going legal' kick-started a plot twist which neither women could ever have predicted. Fast-forward four years to May 20 - four days before the local elections - when the Irish Independent revealed details of the first-term TD's compensation claim.

Over the course of a week, our investigation left her case looking very weak.

Nobody denies she was hurt. Medics at the private Beacon Hospital certified that she suffered soft-tissue injuries, contusions and concussion. She went on to receive dental treatment and required intense physiotherapy.

But it was the circumstances that turned Ms Bailey into an internet meme and ultimately a household name.

The backbencher had a bottle of beer in one hand and was "reaching" for a friend's bottle of wine when she toppled.

Despite her wounds, she managed to appear on television a few days later and even went to the Longitude music festival. Within three weeks she was back running a 10km race. According to herself the time of 53min 56sec was not impressive - but back in the real world it was pretty good, especially given her injuries.

The TD's packed schedule didn't sit comfortably with the claims made in court papers, including that she couldn't run "at all" for three months after the fall.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's office was flooded with hundreds of emails from angry punters, and ministers privately spoke of their horror at the reputational damage the controversy did to the party.

But Mr Varadkar decided the public humiliation suffered by his TD was in itself a punishment. Having hired a senior counsel to confirm Ms Bailey had "overstated the impact of her injuries", the Taoiseach was one of the few people to show her compassion.

"It is clear to me that Deputy Bailey made numerous errors of judgment in her handling of this matter from the outset, during and even after she'd withdrawn the case," he said.

Mr Varadkar demoted her as chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, costing her a salary top-up of €9,500, but left her on the election ticket.

As a result, Ms Bailey has bravely tried to go back to normal. She attends the Dáil every week, eats in the Leinster House canteen and walks the corridors with her head held high.

She hasn't publicly challenged those who have mocked her or held a grudge against the colleagues who made little effort to protect her from the onslaught.

But the insurance crisis hasn't abated. Companies are still going out of business because they can't get cover, and court pay-outs for whiplash and other injuries have not yet been reset to reasonable levels.

And until the Government manages to get on top of the problem, Maria Bailey will be the poster girl for it.

With Fine Gael headquarters afraid to make the tough decision, members in her Dún Laoghaire constituency have spent recent weeks trying to figure out a way of freeing themselves from the debacle.

The motion at last night's meeting could be described as watery. It made no direct reference to Ms Bailey but everybody knew an urgent review of the election ticket was a polite way of throwing her under the metaphorical bus.

The Taoiseach and five ministers declined to expressly support Ms Bailey in advance of the vote yesterday.

One of those was Culture Minister Ms Madigan, who said: "I don't think it's appropriate for me to comment on Maria Bailey's suitability as a general election candidate or otherwise."

On a personal level, many in Fine Gael have sympathy for Ms Bailey. But this is politics and the pendulum doesn't always swing in both directions.

