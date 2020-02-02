Kevin Doyle: 'Missed opportunity as humble Leo fails to fight back with pride against the politics of prejudice'

His parliamentary party did too, which is why they picked him against the wishes of the membership who sided with Simon Coveney.

During the hustings back in 2017, the theory went that Coveney was long-winded and dull while Varadkar was sharp-witted and spoke his mind.

He was supposed to ''take down'' the elder statesman, Micheal Martin, in a way that Enda Kenny never could.

Senior people in Fine Gael have literally been looking forward to the election TV debates for two-and-a-half years now.

But over that time Varadkar's roguish ''tell it as it is'' trait has been redefined as a ''lack of empathy'' and bluntness - even by some in his own party.

The claim by Catherine Noone on a random doorstep in Dublin Bay North this week that her boss is "autistic" was the clumsy culmination of much whispering about his performance within Fine Gael.

There is no doubt that Varadkar doesn't do the faux ''great to see you Mary'' routine very well but that shortcoming was well documented before he became Taoiseach.

What people liked about him was his ability to call out bulls**t.

When you become Taoiseach, though, it's not as easy to undermine a colleague or a Garda Commissioner (like when he went against the grain after Martin Callinan described whistleblowers Maurice McCabe and John Wilson as "disgusting").

As leader of the Government, his ability to shoot from the hip has been removed. Likewise, he can't sling mud like the time he said: "The gutter is Bertie Ahern's natural habitat." On occasion he has forgotten himself, such as last July when he compared Micheal Martin to a sinning Catholic priest.

The throwaway remark came with consequences.

As a minister he would probably have disappeared for a few days and waited for the controversy to die down. But, as Taoiseach, he was forced into an embarrassing Dail apology that would lead the evening news.

"I offended people who I never intended to offend. I want to apologise for that and withdraw it.

"I have tremendous respect for priests, for the sacrifice that they give in the lives that they lead," he said.

It is simply not possible for Varadkar to be the same attack dog that his party chose to replace the gaffe-prone Enda Kenny.

His migration towards a more scripted politician was inevitable and if party members didn't realise that then they don't understand politics.

But there is another issue where he could be taking a stand instead of adopting the same passive demeanour.

Since the election campaign began, Leo Varadkar has been abused for his Indian heritage, not being a ''family man'', lacking empathy and now allegedly he's ''on the spectrum''.

When he was elected as Fine Gael leader, the Dubliner made a memorable speech in the Mansion House where he declared: "Prejudice has no hold in this Republic."

"Around the world people look to Ireland as a country where it doesn't matter where you come from but where you want to go," he said.

The footage travelled around the world and people of many different political persuasions admitted to basking in the momentary glow of how progressive we were.

However, a string of recent events suggest Irish society may not be as open-minded as Varadkar's speech suggested.

When you pursue personality politics, there is always a risk that your opponents will turn you into a figure of disdain.

To a large extent, Fianna Fail has succeeded in characterising Varadkar's polished media performances as ''spin''.

And then there is the wider question of empathy in relation to his commentary on the housing and health crises. That's politics.

But there is a wider issue which is being overlooked by Varadkar himself and many ''woke'' voters who are normally up in arms any time somebody makes a gendered comment or questions their liberal agenda.

They have been relatively quiet as the Taoiseach felt compelled to repeatedly laugh off derogatory comments, bat away insults and forgive ignorance while on the campaign trail.

A couple of weeks ago, Sinn Fein councillor Paddy 'The Hooligan' Holohan said he wanted "a family man" and someone that "knows what it's like to have kids" to be in charge of the country.

"I know what it's like to collect my young fella from school so I know what school time traffic is like, so when I'm making a decision I have experience and bring it to the equation," the mixed martial artist said as if outlining his credentials for public office.

Holohan went on to say Varadkar's "blood obviously runs to India". He said Varadkar's "great grandfather is not part of the history of this country, you know what I mean?

"Now, Leo obviously is, he's an Irish citizen but his passion doesn't go back to the times when our passion goes back to."

Most people could read between the lines alright, although the councillor later claimed he was misinterpreted.

None the less, the Taoiseach accepted his apology as did Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. Ultimately she couldn't wave away further statements he made about young girls and did suspend him from the party.

Varadkar, similarly, accepted an apology from Catherine Noone. In the hope of winning votes, she told people: "He's autistic like, he's on the spectrum, there's no doubt about it.

"He's uncomfortable socially and he doesn't always get the in-between bits."

No disciplinary action was taken, even though Fine Gael candidates had to sign a declaration before the election saying they would uphold the party's values.

It's doesn't stop there. Independent candidate Peter Casey currently has billboards around Dublin with 10 reasons why voters should dump the Taoiseach. One reads: "Gay Rights: isn't it peculiar how Leo, as a gay man himself and fantastic champion of gay rights, was once against the idea of same-sex marriage and allowing gay couples to adopt!"

Of course Varadkar is used to turning a blind eye to abuse. He declined to make a big deal out of former Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader Lord Kilclooney's description of him a "typical Indian" or when The Sun reacted to his defence of the Irish position on Brexit with the line "shut your gob and grow up".

In recent weeks the Taoiseach has carefully avoided accusations of going after the sympathy vote. He has adopted Michelle Obama's "when they go low, we go high".

But in his attempt to be humble, he has failed to call out everyday prejudice that exists in Irish politics and therefore must exist in Irish society.

Most right-minded people would understand if he condemned Paddy Holohan from a height and pulled Fine Gael's support for Catherine Noone. In fact, many voters would have respected such decisive rejection of their personal cruelty.

Varadkar once said: "I'm not a half-Indian politician, or a doctor politician or a gay politician for that matter. It's just part of who I am, it doesn't define me, it is part of my character I suppose."

But he is somebody in a position to speak out for the minorities he happens to be part of. By diminishing the impact of the attacks, he has missed an opportunity to stand up for immigrants, the LGBT community and people with disabilities.

He could have truly sparked a conversation about how we view and treat these sections of society.

It's admirable that he didn't want to make it all about him but when we ignore bad behaviour, we can unintentionally encourage it.

Sunday Independent