Kevin Doyle: 'It is a worrying time for Mary Lou McDonald with elections looming on three fronts'

The battle for prime position on lampposts is not nearly as intensive as we see during Dail elections. Yet in the ard fheis bubble at the walled city's Millennium Forum, the elections were all-consuming.

Sinn Fein is fighting them on three fronts: Westminster (where they won't take their seats), four by-elections (where they have little expectation of victory) and, within six months, a general election in the Republic.

It is a worrying time for leader Mary Lou McDonald, who has already seen her 'comrades' in local authorities and the European Parliament halved. And nobody dares mention Liadh Ni Riada's presidential bid any more.

But the mood within the party seems defiant rather than defeatist.

Gerry Adams, who now sports a mullet, did a book signing. His new cookbook was being sold as part of a "special bundle" of his work for "20.00". The poster didn't specify whether that was euros or pounds. Tricolours were on sale, alongside Catalan and Palestinian flags for £9.99. Fenian lapel pins were selling fast for £4 each or three for a tenner.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams at his book signing during the party's ard fheis (annual conference) at the Millenium Forum in Londonderry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 16, 2019. See PA story IRISH SinnFein. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Party conferences are not like any other gathering. In good times there is lots of back-slapping while in bad there is inevitable back-stabbing. This Sinn Fein get-together was somewhere in between.

Much has been made of the fact former NI education minister John O'Dowd had the temerity to challenge Michelle O'Neill for the deputy leadership.

But with no debate between the pair or even public statements as to how their plans for the party differ, it felt a bit like a cup final without a ball or even the need for a referee. Votes were cast all day - but the result was announced with barely a whisper.

In any event, O'Neill was too busy rewriting the recent past to be facilitating new chapters this weekend.

"I have led a pro-Remain alliance," she declared while telling the audience it was Sinn Fein who secured "special circumstances" for Northern Ireland in the Brexit deal.

The Irish Government, Fianna Fail, Alliance Party and SDLP might have something to say about that.

O'Neill also claimed it was Sinn Fein who got the Stormont veto dropped from the agreement being pushed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. There wasn't a single nod of appreciation towards Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Simon Coveney or even the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Defiant: Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald ahead of delivering her keynote speech during her party's ard fheis in Derry. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

To be fair it would be unusual to see any party praise a rival at their own conference. And, besides, much of the narrative built around this event was based on bashing Varadkar.

Fine Gael came in for nearly as much of a roasting as the DUP, even though the latter had "saddled up to the Tories and treated the people here with contempt".

McDonald argued "Leo Varadkar, Simon Harris and Eoghan Murphy lead one of the most out-of-touch governments the State has ever seen", repeatedly stating "they haven't a clue".

At the same time, members voted to leave open the option of doing a deal with Fine Gael after the next election - subject to Sinn Fein's terms and conditions of course.

If evidence is needed that Sinn Fein is trying to move into the mainstream, the leader provided it by pitching the well-worn idea of "a new deal".

That hasn't worked well in Stormont, where power-sharing has been suspended for 1,034 days.

But McDonald said: "In Dublin, those who lament the absence of Sinn Fein from government in the North are determined to keep us out of government in the South."

Her new manifesto promises have plenty of potential to get people talking though. She wants to make the 'living wage' a legal right and start the biggest public housing programme in history.

On health, McDonald says she will begin the work of turning the HSE into the NHS. Childcare will be turned into a public service and made 60pc cheaper than today.

Then she added on an insistence that any Irish government with Sinn Fein as a component would call for a referendum on Irish unity within five years. Immediately after the UK referendum, Sinn Fein shouted 'unity', thereby ensuring the DUP has clung for dear life to its "precious union".

Without doubt Brexit has accelerated the debate, but McDonald will know a hard deadline on a unity vote is unlikely to be entertained by Varadkar or Micheal Martin.

With the Assembly defunct and Anglo-Irish relations in a state, it is electioneering at its finest.

Sunday Independent