Angela Merkel is leaving the stage but another pragmatic German is on course to take up a key position at the centre of European politics.

Kevin Doyle: ''Ireland ally' Weber now in pole position to land top job in the EU'

Manfred Weber, a guitar-playing Bavarian, yesterday won the backing of the European People's Party (EPP) to run for president of the EU Commission next year.

He had locked in the support of Fine Gael long ago in his battle with former Finnish prime minister Alex Stubb.