Kevin Doyle: 'Finding out days before Budget 2020 that the sums are way off raises questions'

Fine Gael's pre-election battle to regain its self-claimed reputation as efficient managers of the public purse is in big trouble.

Nobody likes a penny pincher: the guy who goes missing when it's his round at the bar or the girl who wants to divide the restaurant bill based on individual courses.

But at the same time the Irish tend not to be fans of people who are too flaithiúlach with their cash, boasting about their big pay cheque.

So any finance minister presenting a budget must strike a careful balance not to be a remembered as a Richie Ryan ('Richie Ruin') or Charlie McCreevey ('When you have it, you spend it').

Paschal Donohoe doesn't seem to know whether he "has it" or not as we approach Budget Day.

On paper, it looks as if the country is booming. All major tax heads continue to perform strongly, with a cumulative total of €40.8bn receipts in the year to end September. This is an increase of 8.7pc on the corresponding period of last year and slightly ahead of target.

Ireland remains among the fastest-growing economies in Europe, with an upward trajectory of 5.5pc for 2019.

We're going to have a surplus of around €600m for this year which is positive. And yet Mr Donohoe will find himself locked inside the Department of Finance this weekend trying to make the books balance.

Corporation tax receipts are once again surging and could be €1bn larger than forecast.

The windfall is saving the blushes of ministers who have failed to have control of day-to-day spending in their departments.

Health is likely to have gone over its target by around €320m alone, while Justice and Education are also having issues.

Already we know that unplanned funds are needed to keep the National Children's Hospital and National Broadband Plan on track.

And there are curious anomalies such as underestimation of the cost of long-announced parental leave.

Mr Donohoe said yesterday he had been very open and honest with Fianna Fáil about the state of the public finances as they negotiate a Budget neither side wanted to be part of. We should have had an election long ago - which brings us neatly to Brexit.

A decision not to inject €500m into the rainy day fund next year is an admission that the "Brexit cloud" could burst.

This is a time for caution but we're not a country standing still.

There is an acceptance among the public that this is not the moment for grand gestures or big tax cuts.

Resistance to a carbon tax hike will be minimal, although some rural ministers have concerns about its impact.

There must be some targeted measures in the Budget to help the most vulnerable families who are struggling to cope with the cost of childcare, housing and transport.

Whatever money is available to spend next year must be spent well, and be well accounted for.

Finding out days before the Budget that the sums we've all been talking about are so dramatically wide of the mark raises grave questions.

