Kevin Doyle: 'Double speak on 'double Border' shows 'no one is being fooled''

An informed reading of that statement would suggest she was rubbishing Boris Johnson's plan as unacceptable and unworkable.

There is no way that the nationalist community, many unionists and a majority of neutral people could accept proposals that include customs checks between North and south.

Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Ulster Unionist Party swiftly rejected the UK pitch, with the latter saying the prime minister and the DUP "are fooling no one".

And so when you read the rest of the DUP's statement it becomes obvious that Foster is being totally disingenuous.

She said Johnson's "offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement".

Of course, double speak has infected the Brexit conversation for some time now.

In his Conservative Party speech yesterday morning, Boris Johnson insisted that "we will under no circumstances have checks at or near the Border in Northern Ireland".

Yet in the afternoon he released his documents which clearly outlined his preference for a customs border on the island of Ireland.

He argues it could be policed with a "small number of physical checks" at traders' premises "or other points in the supply chain".

Now anybody who knows anything about Northern Ireland will tell you that this would create a smuggler's paradise.

For close to three years the Brexit negotiations have been dominated by attempts to prevent the development of a border on this island.

Words like 'frictionless' and 'seamless' have been used to describe the targeted outcome.

Phrases like 'no going back to the borders of the past' were used to summarise what would be considered as failure.

At no point did anybody imagine the way to prevent a hard Border would be to create two disjointed borders - because it's not.

The backstop offered the best of both worlds.

Business could continue to trade with the EU and maintain access to the UK that is broadly similar to the status quo.

The new idea of checks on land and at sea is arguably worse than what we thought was the worst-case scenario.

Sources in Dublin and Brussels refused to outright reject the 'double Border' last night, but that too is double speak and part of a strategy for the inevitable blame game.

For all the positive vibes and promise of further talks, Johnson's plan was sunk before it was even launched.

Irish Independent