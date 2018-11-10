Kevin Doyle: 'A whirlwind Brexit week dumped us all right back where we started'
More than three decades after Ulster first began to say 'no', the DUP is yet again chanting Ian Paisley's slogan.
It was last December when Arlene Foster first stormed into Downing Street to warn she could not countenance anything that would create an effective border down the Irish Sea.
Nearly 12 months on, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated that scenario is still on the table - and Foster is again threatening to pull the support of her 10 MPs who prop up the Conservative government.
