Kenneth Mealy: ''Absolute confidence' in cancer screening is not achievable - but we are saving lives'

While we doubt that doctors deliberately set out to deceive patients within this programme, it is imperative that governance issues around the screening programmes are urgently reviewed to help prevent any future disclosure failures. Equally, standards of care pertaining to screening tests must be clearly defined.

As clinicians and medical educators, our primary goal is to ensure that the care provided to Irish patients is of the highest standard and fundamentally safe. We remain concerned about the impact of the recent controversies on the public perception of screening and the potential for the "absolute confidence" test to render population-based screening unviable. Indeed, if the 'absolute confidence' test was extended into the generality of medical care, medical practice as we currently understand it in Ireland would be seriously undermined.

The introduction of the national breast cancer screening programme in 1999 was the single most important public health initiative in Ireland in recent decades, subsequently followed by the cervical and bowel screening programmes. We recognise that the issues that have arisen in respect of CervicalCheck have shaken people's confidence in screening. Despite these controversies, some of which have had tragic consequences, it is important to acknowledge the positive effect of screening on cancer outcomes among the Irish population.

All cancer-screening services are inherently imperfect with recognised false positive and false negative results. False positive results can lead to patients being 'over treated' for benign and pre-cancerous lesions or small cancers which might never lead to clinical harm. False negative results refer to cancers that screening fails to detect, resulting in delayed diagnoses that have clinical consequences for patients.

Each screening programme sets out to strike a balance between false positives and false negatives so that cancer outcomes are improved and the integrity of the programme is preserved.

Many thousands of Irish lives have been saved because screening has resulted in the early detection of cancer at a more treatable stage.

We are anxious not just to preserve the current programmes but also to ensure that Irish people can benefit from new screening programmes. For instance, if lung cancer screening is introduced in Ireland then it is vital that it is supported by a re-established public confidence in screening. For that reason, we welcome the appointment of the members of the National Screening Committee, chaired by Professor Niall O'Higgins. We will support them and their mandate to educate the public on the overwhelming importance of cancer screening and encourage greater participation in screening.

The Supreme Court will shortly deliver its decision on the appeal against Mr Justice Cross's judgment in the Morrissey case.

We acknowledge, of course, that the court will have to take its own view of the legal arguments on both sides but from our perspective we would reiterate our concern that the Mr Justice Cross's judgment appears to represent a fundamental misunderstanding of how screening programmes operate and ignores the physical and psychological trauma that will result from the over-investigation of perfectly healthy people. We are also concerned that this case could set a precedent whereby each of these false positive and negative cases will be litigated. "Absolute confidence" is frequently not achievable in clinical practice and the potential litigation costs of setting such a false clinical standard are significant.

In some quarters, the medical profession has been criticised for overreacting to the Cross judgment. We disagree and suggest otherwise. It is very clear that population screening in Ireland is fundamentally different to what happens in the UK because our medico-legal environment is so different. The Penny Palmer case has had little impact on screening programmes in the UK, possibly due to the fact that malpractice awards are significantly lower. The very large awards made in the Irish system mean that absolute confidence would render our population screening programmes unviable.

Of great concern is that the people who will be most affected will be those who cannot afford to pay for private screening. Those who can afford to go privately will continue to avail of the benefits of cancer screening. It would be most unjust if those who lost out only did so because they were of lower means.

All of this does not take away from the fact that hundreds of people in Ireland have been tragically affected by this issue. The focus now should be on safeguarding the care provided to patients in Ireland and encouraging the continued uptake of cancer screening services.

It should not be forgotten that cancer screening continues to reduce the number of untimely cancer-related deaths in this country.

Kenneth Mealy is the president of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland

Irish Independent