Katie Edwards: Just like Scarlett Johansson, I finally discovered the key to a healthy romance

I HAVE always felt an affinity with Scarlett Johansson: we share so much in common. I mean, aside from the movie-star looks, the celebrity lifestyle, the millions in the bank, and the flourishing Hollywood career, you could barely tell us apart.

That’s why I was unsurprised when her recent reflections on her past relationships struck a chord with me. In last Tuesday’s episode of the The goop Podcast, Johansson spoke to host Gwyneth Paltrow about her romantic relationships, both past and present. Johansson has been married three times: first to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in 2008.

The couple divorced in 2011 and Reynolds famously went on to marry Blake Lively in 2012, becoming one half of one of social media’s most beloved celebrity couples.

Unbelievably, Johansson hasn’t spoken much about her marriage to Reynolds. I say “unbelievably” because if I’d been married to Ryan Reynolds, or even seen him once from a distance, no one would ever hear the end of it.

Johansson wasn’t gushing about her ex-husband on the podcast, but she was complimentary. Paltrow declared that her family were fans of Reynolds, saying: “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house.” Johansson laughed in agreement, adding: “He’s a good guy.”

It’s refreshing to hear someone speak positively about an ex-spouse.

Then again, the joint statement the former couple released about their break-up in December 2010 was a lesson in dignified separation: “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

It was a bit different to Paltrow’s cringe-inducing “conscious uncoupling” from Chris Martin.

Johansson’s interview was a reminder that there’s no benefit – or dignity – in slagging off your exes.

Three times may be a charm for Scarlett. She’s been married to comedian Colin Jost since 2020 and believes they have the foundations of a healthy partnership.

She told Paltrow: “I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work… and when we first started seeing each other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one I have with Colin at different times in my life.

“Because I wasn’t comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else.”

So Johansson, now 38, was in her mid-30s before she felt able to participate in an equal, respectful relationship. I can relate to that.

I’m getting married for the first time later this year. I’ll be 45. Similar to Johansson, it took me until my late-30s to be comfortable with a supportive, respectful relationship.

Choosing a healthy relationship with a suitable partner sounds like a no-brainer but I was torturously slow to understand the assignment.

It took me a long time to think enough of myself to insist on being treated well. In my 20s and even my early 30s, I was more worried about what men thought of me than reflecting on what I thought of them. Truly a rookie error.

Similarly to Johansson, my younger self wasn’t comfortable with setting boundaries – in fact, I didn’t even know how. I allowed myself to stay in dysfunctional, sometimes abusive relationships.

I could feel sad and bitter about the energy I wasted on crappy relationships, but I doubt I could have recognised let alone appreciated the importance of a compassionate partner otherwise.

At least I feel in good company with Johansson.

“It’s really important for me – I need to be with a compassionate person,” she said. “That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there… I was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those things were and be okay with it. I think it was a life lesson.”

Yep, developing self-esteem and respect is a fundamental life lesson that Scarlett and I have only grasped relatively recently. Better late than never, though, eh?

Now I just need to work on my Hollywood career…