Kathy Donaghy: 'Yoga's on the mat - but fans won't turn their backs on it'

For those who don't know their asanas from their elbows, yoga first came under fire last month after Bishop Phonsie Cullinan warned teachers against bringing yoga into the classroom because "it is not of Christian origin".

It's non-Christian origins have certainly not put off the thousands of people who attend regular classes in every parish hall in the country, week-in-week-out, with a fervour that the Church would no doubt love to tap into.

Its popularity may be fuelled by the sight of the Duchess of Sussex's lycra-clad form devoutly grasping her yoga mat but while fitness fads come and go, yoga has stood the test of time - more than 5,000 years and counting.

But now, hot on the heels of the bishop comes another warning. This one - concerned with aesthetics over origins - may cause more of a ripple in the yoga flow.

Experts are warning that some Instagram-conscious instructors are falling victim to more injuries in the pursuit of the perfect - yet highly challenging - pose that will make them look good on social media.

Benoy Matthews, a leading UK-based physiotherapist, says he is seeing increasing numbers of yoga teachers with serious hip problems - many of whom require surgery - because they are pushing their bodies too hard.

"When I first started seeing patients eight years ago, I would see around one yoga teacher every six months. But now I am seeing four to five every month," he said.

"Social media has definitely contributed to this feeling of having to take it to the next level and that's purely for aesthetic reasons.

"Just because you can get your head to touch the floor, you might manage to get an ego boost but it doesn't necessarily mean you are going to have a huge health boost. You are just leaving yourself with more problems," said Matthews.

And just when you thought it was safe to get back on your mat, yet more negative energy arrives. This time a yoga teacher in Devon was told she could not hire a Church of England hall in Barnstaple, North Devon.

Atsuko Kato, who has been teaching yoga for 25 years, said she was "surprised" when staff who deal with hall bookings for St Mary's Church, Pilton, told her: "We don't let the hall out for yoga." Hindu leaders said they were sad at the move.

While all incidents are unrelated, they might leave regular practitioners of yoga wondering why the universe is conspiring against the activity and why now.

However it's unlikely the zeal with which people treat their yoga practice will be dimmed by the warnings. For most people going to a yoga class is a chance to switch off from the helter-skelter pace of daily life. It's a place where grandmothers lie on a mat next to young mums and it really doesn't matter if you can't touch your toes.

Most don't care a bit about what's happening on anyone else's mat - they're just glad to have made it out of the house to make a bit of time for themselves. A good teacher will keep them coming back for more, not because he or she can contort themselves into the shape of a pretzel or what they look like on Instagram, but because they're a good teacher.

In the lives of many women and men that I know, that hour a week when they get to stretch out on a mat, leave the to-do lists at the door and simply breathe are solid gold.

That time to slow down is nothing short of priceless. The yogi knows these storms will pass and while they're not really on a path to enlightenment or to conversion, they'll keep going to class just to lighten the load.

Most will never look like a pretzel either but that's not really the point. Namaste.

Irish Independent