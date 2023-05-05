Kathy Donaghy: There’s more to being a woman than motherhood

Actor Jennifer Aniston was subjected to years of scrutiny. Photo: Getty Images© FilmMagic

Kathy Donaghy

Women are bombarded with material on the topic of motherhood. It’s a topic I’m hugely invested in but I can’t help but think that the constant narrative about ‘mothering’ we’re exposed to can also have the effect of “othering” women who don’t have children.