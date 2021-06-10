Kathryn Thomas is right — the ‘second baby’ question is not OK

There’s a saying knocking around with such regularity that it’s been blunted down to a cliché: ‘Be kind, for everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about.’

I think of it often when people ask about when I’m going to have another baby.

“You gonna go again?” “How about a sibling for the little one?” Or the more socially delicate: “Do you think your daughter will always be an only child?”

The fact is people don’t know what is going on when it comes to planning, or not planning, my family. I could be going through genuine heartache every month at my body’s reluctance to get pregnant. There might be a battle there you know nothing about. Or there might not. I might just happen to like having one child and consider it enough of a workload/blessing. Either way, it’s no one’s business.

Not that you’d know that from the way people ask (demand) the lowdown.

I thought about this all when I read a recent interview with Kathryn Thomas, who is mum to Ellie (3). Thomas noted, quite astutely, that while we need to open up conversations on ‘secret’ topics like menopause, infertility and miscarriage, people also need to know when to button it.

“I think people are more mindful today than they maybe were five years ago in terms of being asked questions like: ‘When are you having another?’” said Thomas, who spoke openly in 2018 about her own pregnancy losses. “‘When are you having a family?’ is no longer a question that’s OK to ask. I think it’s understood that it’s crossing a line in a way that wasn’t considered before.”

I really wish that were true because I’ve heard this invasive line of enquiry more times than I care to remember.

It’s a distinctly modern malaise: this obsession with the minutiae of other people’s lives. Perhaps social media has conditioned us to believe we are entitled to all the details. Maybe we have watched too much Kardashian carry-on, and the bar on what constitutes oversharing has been raised for us all.

At first, when my daughter was a few months old, I had an easy line to hand. “Calm down, let me see how I get on with this one first,” I would reply. But the child is now two. We have not completely messed her up.

We appear to have found our sea legs with this whole parenting thing. The natural progression, some believe, is for me to have another child. Because for some people, an only child is only a half-completed family, right?

And now the conversation is just plain awkward and uneasy. Each time a person (a woman, let’s be honest) is asked this, they are put on the spot in several ways. Do you tell the truth?

Do you pull back the curtain on your own family’s privacy in a bid to maintain social politesse? Do you reveal more about yourself than you are willing to? And if things are particularly raw and difficult, do you talk about the struggle? The heartache? If you note that the one child is plenty, thanks, is that enough to stick a pin in the conversation?

I’ve decided to go the Brangelina route: when asked when they would marry, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie neatly sidestepped the question by saying they would when people of all sexual orientations could legally marry.

So you want to know when I’m having that second child? When the country doesn’t make it so damned difficult and expensive to expand a family. When taxation, maternity services and the sheer cost of living isn’t so prohibitive for everyone… well, sure I’ll have a think about it.

Shame on all the body haters

To some, the idea of a slim person speaking out about skinny shaming sounds a bit ‘my diamond shoes are too tight’, mainly because a slim or skinny frame is fairly close to the Western bodily ideal.

But as we are fast realising, skinny shaming is a legitimate problem that leads to mental health consequences, just as fat shaming has. This week, Storm Keating was subjected to ‘concern trolling’ after she posted bikini shots on Instagram, with some noting that the new mum looked “unhealthy”.

“Firstly, I am not a stranger to people judging my body size. I have been thin my entire life, like many other members of my extended family,” Storm posted in response. “As a kid, I adopted unflattering nicknames like ‘Toothpick’ and ‘Twiggy’, and was made to feel like a boy for not having curves and boobs. I was insecure about my body for many years and didn’t feel feminine or ‘womanly’.”

Opinion is divided on whether fat-shaming and skinny-shaming are comparable. As Keating notes, people with slimmer builds can be every bit as self-conscious about their weight. Yet calling someone “unhealthy” in a bikini is one thing; being discriminated against for being overweight in educational/healthcare/employment settings is very different.

Perhaps if we just agreed that no one should be judged or denigrated on their body size, no matter how close or far that is from a widely-held version of beauty, it would be a good start.

No need to trash our wonder ‘wimmin’ authors

Earlier this week, it was revealed that writer Jeanette Winterson hated the “cosy little domestic blurbs” on her new book, which “turned me into wimmins fiction of the worst kind”.

It’s quite something to trash the vast swathe of female writers who cover a wide gamut of human emotions and situations, but as we move into ‘beach read’ season, it’s worth remembering that when it comes to creating books that have wide appeal and are readable, it takes a considerable amount of skill to make it seem as effortless as it does.