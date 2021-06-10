| 14.4°C Dublin

Kathryn Thomas is right — the ‘second baby’ question is not OK

Tanya Sweeney

Kathryn Thomas with her daughter Ellie Expand

There’s a saying knocking around with such regularity that it’s been blunted down to a cliché: ‘Be kind, for everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about.’

I think of it often when people ask about when I’m going to have another baby.

“You gonna go again?” “How about a sibling for the little one?” Or the more socially delicate: “Do you think your daughter will always be an only child?”

Privacy