Katherine Donnelly: Well done to the Leaving Cert class of 2023 – so many opportunities lie ahead

Whatever today’s results bring, students can be sure there is a route forward for every school-leaver

Moving on from school is a big moment in life, marking the transition from 13 or 14 years of primary and post-primary education to the adult world. It is a day that can be packed with emotion.

Perhaps more than at any time in the history of the Leaving Cert, candidates approached the exams with more apprehension than usual. The disruption to education caused by the Covid pandemic meant the class of 2023 did not sit state exams at the end of the Junior Cycle, so it was a completely new experience.

The results always bring a mixture of joy and disappointment, but whatever the outcome, every student has the opportunity to take a positive step forward.

Significant grade inflation has been a feature of Leaving Cert results since 2020, as a result of exceptional arrangements introduced because of the Covid pandemic.

It has continued this year, following a direction by Education Minister Norma Foley in July that grades overall should be no lower than in 2022.

This should bring smiles to the faces of the class of 2023 who overall will have results that match the record levels of 2021 and 2022.

When the CAO offers are released next week, those high grades will translate into high points for many high-demand courses.

That is for another day, but students should not worry unnecessarily. CAO points are not imposed arbitrarily; it is the grades achieved by students in any year, the number of places on a course, and the demand for that course that determine the minimum points required.

Some school-leavers may now be hopeful of a desired CAO choice in Round 1 offers next week. The chances are good. Generally, at least half of those who apply to the CAO for an honours degree (Level 8) course receive their top choice and at least three in four receive one of their top three preferences.

The odds are even more favourable for Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) applicants to the CAO.

There are also a lot of new CAO places on offer this year, mainly for healthcare and education courses, which should ease the competition in these high-demand disciplines.

It is also important to remember that the CAO is not the only show in town. While it generates a lot of hype, only 53pc to 54pc of school-leavers progress to a CAO course in the same year they sit the Leaving Cert. That is a little over a half, which means the other half do something else.

There is always plenty of choice and, this year, even more than ever before.

Beyond the CAO, there are well-trodden routes into post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses in colleges of further education (FE), which may lead directly to a job or be used as a basis for applying to CAO in the future. A PLC allows time to explore an area of interest and, along the way, pick up valuable skills.

In an exciting departure this year, a blurring of the lines between higher and further education brings a range of unified courses, allowing a student to start a degree programme in an FE college (no points needed) and, after a year or two and without any further competition, transfer to a higher education institution and complete the course.

Apprenticeships are really starting to buzz. These offer an earn-and-learn route to a qualification, including, in many cases, an honours degree. It is an approach to skills and knowledge development that many students prefer.

There are other options too.

The pages in this supplement feature inspiring stories from school-leavers from previous years who have taken myriad career routes and who are delighted with their choices.

These are only examples. Be assured, there is something for everyone, and I hope the information and advice in this supplement offer interesting pause for thought and point to new directions for the undecided.

Plenty of support is available, including through the National Parent and Student Leaving Certificate Helpline, which is open for nine days, from today.

Good luck.