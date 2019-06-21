Katherine Donnelly: 'Pupils have given us all a valuable lesson with their pragmatic move'

Like the way a 15-year-old Swedish schoolgirl, Greta Thunberg, made the world sit up about climate change, pupils in a Co Wicklow primary school called out what they saw as unjust treatment in school of children with gender identity issues and got a result. St Brigid's NS in Greystones has a track record in encouraging student voices, and listening to what they say. Its website gives a hint as to how busy its students' council is and how its efforts are acknowledged by the school authorities. Pupil engagement crosses a spectrum from promoting healthy activity to addressing the parents of new junior infants at the open night.

Concerned at the discomfort of a pupil with the boys/trousers-girls/pinafore uniform rules, it was the student council - drawn from third to sixth classes - that initiated the idea of a gender-neutral policy. It made a compelling case to the board of management. Gender-neutral toilets are also being phased in.

It seems the outcome has made some parents feel uncomfortable, and also prompted gasps within the wider education community where not everyone is comfortable about progressing this agenda.

A 2016 study funded by the Irish Research Council (IRC) showed that while educators and parents in primary schools appeared to understand homophobic and sexual identity, they were confused about transgender identity.

A follow-up study in 2018, 'Exploring Gender Identity and Gender Norms in Primary Schools', by Dr Aoife Neary, of the University of Limerick, and Catherine Cross, formerly of Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), provided insights into the difficulties facing transgender children.

The report drew an important distinction between sexual identity and gender identity. In Ireland, the most common age for people to become aware of sexual identity is 12, but the study suggested that awareness of gender identity happens much earlier. It can be as young as four or five.

One principal told the Irish Independent of a school that was asked to make an accommodation for a child in junior infants. A parent interviewed for the 2018 study remembered her son, aged nine, telling her at the age of three: "On the outside I'm a girl, but on the inside I'm a boy. I'm not a tomboy." It is estimated that about 1pc of the population is transgender so, statistically, in a 600-pupil primary school that would be six pupils, or an average of almost one child in each of the eight class years.

The Department of Education took the issue onboard and produced guidelines in 2016 for post-primary schools, in conjunction with the Gay and Lesbian Network to support schools to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender children.

Since then, the issue has increasingly come to the fore at primary level. A small number of schools - 55 last year, across primary and post-primary - have invited TENI in to give training. At St Brigid's NS, Greystones, the pupils have driven the change.

