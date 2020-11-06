Kanturk murder-suicides is a searing tragedy that compels interest and makes us want to search for answers

The raw tragedy of the Kanturk story is uniquely gripping even days after the heart-breaking events came to light.

In a sunny park yesterday afternoon I had two chilling conversations with a friend and a neighbour I bumped into.

It was on my mind, but they brought it up first.

At some point there is a bit of strife in most families, but these murder-suicides represented an absolute disintegration of family bonds.

Google trends show our thirst has not been quenched with many of us searching everyday for updates.

I know I click on each new story with a mixture of apprehension and horror.

I feel horribly glued to the sad details and it feels I am spying on a private matter I should not be party to - but I cannot look away; I want more information while simultaneously feeling I can’t bear to hear any more.

Clinical and forensic psychologist, Dr Patrick Randall, says it’s common to feel we are following the story in a voyeuristic way but the biggest element driving our interest here is our attempts to empathise.

“People are feeling immense pity; they see a grieving mother and wonder what drove a father and son to act in a manner that goes all contrary to human instincts ; how could communication fail so utterly; a family breakdown so completely? We feel horrified because we cannot help putting ourselves in the mother’s shoes, and yet we cannot imagine the pain.”

Dr Randall pointed out there is a particular senselessness to this tragedy - we are seeking an explanation for how emotions got so escalated they overturned the ability to rationalise because the result was nobody benefited.

“It is not surprising this case has gripped people, in the end the horror was for nothing. It is only human we want to try to make sense of a situation like this and we are looking for clues in subsequent news reports. We cannot get our head around why this happened.”

While he says he can only speculate, not having seen anyone clinically in relation to this case, Dr Randall, says it is easy to point the finger at mental illness but there are clues the father and younger son were not so sick as not to be able to attribute blame in a shockingly violent manner.

“There is a cold hearted reasoning running throughout - that it was better if nobody got the farm than the elder son got it, even if they all had to die. This represents a complete disintegration of rational thinking.”

Dr Randall is the owner of Forensic Psychological Services and has been working in Ireland for almost three decades and is from South Africa where he says there were quite a few family murder-suicides in the early eighties just after Apartheid ended.

“In these cases it tended to be estranged fathers who ran amok, killing their family and then themselves. Often involved were men who had been in the army, who felt alienated from themselves and a world where they could not see a future. They wanted to take everyone, including themselves, down. In this case this did not happen - the mother was left to live - and people will naturally speculate why?

“There was clearly a shared delusion. We don’t know what it was. It is worth drawing attention to the lack of social buffers at the time of the murder. The isolating effect of lockdown. The lack of outside company that could have diluted the delusions the father and older son shared.”

He also says behind our interest is the human need we have for reassurance we don’t have the capacity to behave in this unimaginable way.

“We are looking to reassure ourselves in some way, that we could never do anything like this.”

I think Dr Randall is right; it is a mixture of empathy and a need to make sense out of the incomprehensible that keeps us gripped.

The details are relentlessly gut wrenching. That Anne O’Sullivan could not go back to her own house to recover from surgery for a serious illness.

She had to take refuge with her elder son Mark in a neighbour’s house.

For anyone coming out of hospital and not being able to go home to recuperate because the atmosphere has become so poisoned. It is horrendous to even contemplate. How could she ever go back?

It seems we will continue to read on and search for an explanation; but it is one that can never be found.

There is a well of sympathy for Anne O’Sullivan.

It remains a searing tragedy which makes us want to gather our loved ones ever closer.