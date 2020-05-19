| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Juvenile melodramatics reaffirm belief that some politicians still just don't get it

Colette Browne

Twitter fallout: Fianna Fail&rsquo;s Barry Cowen (left) made comments online, and Michael McGrath. Photo: Collins Photo Agency Expand

Close

Twitter fallout: Fianna Fail&rsquo;s Barry Cowen (left) made comments online, and Michael McGrath. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

Twitter fallout: Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen (left) made comments online, and Michael McGrath. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

Twitter fallout: Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen (left) made comments online, and Michael McGrath. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

Some good news at last. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have kissed and made up after both parties threw an almighty strop over the weekend, which threatened to plunge coalition talks into disarray.

What was this unseemly spat about? Divergent theories about the manner in which the pandemic should be handled? Concerns about the ever-increasing backlog of patients requiring non-Covid treatment in hospitals? Alarm that the unemployment rate has soared to 28pc in less than two months?

No. Some Fianna Fáil TDs got the hump because Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, quite sensibly, instructed his officials to start making contingency plans for an election during the coronavirus crisis.