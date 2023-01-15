Just how do you celebrate the birthday of someone who insists they don’t want the day marked in any way?

The birthday refuser is one of the most annoying people you will ever come across. You know the type. The one who insists they want nothing for their birthday. They don’t want to mark the day. They apparently don’t want presents or fanfare of any description. This leaves us, their loved ones — though that term becomes less and less applicable the more this ridiculous charade continues — in a very tricky position.

If we actually take what they’re saying at face value and do nothing, we are running an emotional gauntlet. It is impossible, you see, to actually know what the birthday refuser’s angle is. Is the insistence on wanting no birthday acknowledgement actually to be heeded, or is it an elaborate test?

As a former birthday refuser, I feel I can offer some insights on this front. In my opinion, nine times out of 10, it’s a ploy. I concede that 10pc of birthday refusers are indeed sincere and I get that birthdays can be hard. If only there was a way to ascertain which it is before committing to doing nothing for them on the big day.

The year I dabbled in the art of birthday refusing was in 2007. I was in the early days of my relationship, when picking a fight was strangely satisfying, even exhilarating.

I started making mutterings of how much I hated my birthday about six weeks before the day. I mused aloud that celebrating birthdays is for children and attention-seekers. To be clear: I am both of these things.

The other half didn’t appear to be taking in much of what I was saying but as the day neared, in fairness to him, he did start suggesting a nice dinner out or maybe heading to the pub with friends.

Perfect. It was all going to plan. With him mooting possible plans, I was able to really double down on my refusing, therefore increasing the efficacy of this test of his devotion to me. If he still wanted to celebrate me even when faced with aggressive antipathy on my side, then he must really love me.

He failed the test. Of course he did. On the appointed day, I was nearly beside myself with a sort of gleeful fury. As every passing hour of that birthday went uncelebrated, I got higher and higher on my indignation. It was very possibly more satisfying than any flowers or chocolate would have been.

Finally, when we reached bedtime at the end of the day (this being the official conclusion of the test) I got to explode in umbrage at his neglect. Meanwhile, he was profoundly confused.

“But you said… I was only doing what… I would’ve…” He was flummoxed. Being only a slip of a boy of 22 and therefore not yet versed in the minefield that is a relationship with a neurotic, he even tried to make it up to me, the poor dote.

In my defence, this insufferable behaviour was not licked off a stone. My mum is the true master of devotion tests. I grew up watching her torment my dad with similar mixed messages around birthdays and anniversaries.

Memorably, he once got her a gift when she had told him not to. The gift? A hairdryer. Her response? Deranged. Apparently no gift in the history of gifts had ever been so insulting. The row that followed was deeply confusing — she hadn’t wanted a gift and now, in disobeying that with the unholy hairdryer, he was apparently showing just how little he cared for her.

“I could buy myself a hairdryer. You don’t get hairdryers for your wife, you buy her jewellery!”

“But, but...” My dad was bewildered. “You said you didn’t even want anything.”

“Exactly,” she snapped. “And this hairdryer is worse than nothing.”

Of course, the devotion test is not confined to romantic relationships. With my dad gone, my mother has now turned on me and her insistence that we do nothing for her birthday continues to be tradition. Perhaps it’s karmic retribution for how annoying I was to my other half.

Suffice to say, it’s a lose-lose situation. If I actually listen to her and do nothing, then she quietly simmers for at least six weeks and, I suspect, uses my inaction as ammunition when she’s complaining about me to her friends. If, however, I ignore her supposed wishes and throw her a party, she moans for at least six weeks. This year, I have vowed to dodge the emotional maelstrom, but how? Seriously, how? That’s not a rhetorical question. Answers on a postcard, please.