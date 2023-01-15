| 3.6°C Dublin

Just how do you celebrate the birthday of someone who insists they don’t want the day marked in any way?

Sophie White

"As a former birthday refuser myself, I feel I can offer some insights on this front. In my opinion, nine times out of 10, it’s a ploy."

The birthday refuser is one of the most annoying people you will ever come across. You know the type. The one who insists they want nothing for their birthday. They don’t want to mark the day. They apparently don’t want presents or fanfare of any description. This leaves us, their loved ones — though that term becomes less and less applicable the more this ridiculous charade continues — in a very tricky position.

If we actually take what they’re saying at face value and do nothing, we are running an emotional gauntlet. It is impossible, you see, to actually know what the birthday refuser’s angle is. Is the insistence on wanting no birthday acknowledgement actually to be heeded, or is it an elaborate test?

