Just four women in Cabinet shows parties still paying lip service to gender equality

The honeymoon period for the new Government lasted barely two hours on Saturday, before Dara Calleary was inexplicably shafted by Micheál Martin and all hell broke loose.

The controversy surrounding the imbalanced geographic composition of the Cabinet that has raged since then has overshadowed a much more predictable disparity - gender.

Of those appointed to a senior Cabinet position, just four were women.

Since the foundation of the State, just 22 women have held a full cabinet portfolio, a risibly low number. There has never been a female Taoiseach or finance minister. At the weekend, Helen McEntee became just the fourth woman to ever become Minister for Justice.

In 2015, then Taoiseach Enda Kenny committed to appointing an equal number of men and women to cabinet if Fine Gael were returned to office. Not wishing to be outflanked in the equality stakes, Micheál Martin made a similar pledge during the 2016 election campaign.

In the event, Mr Kenny failed to increase the number of female cabinet ministers - despite the number of women elected to the Dáil soaring by 40pc that year to a record number, 35. After February's election, there are now 36 female TDs in the Dáil.

Fast forward four years and neither Mr Martin or Mr Varadkar were willing to make a commitment to appoint a fully gender-balanced cabinet. Mr Kenny's pledge is now viewed as outlandish and over-ambitious.

The number of women in cabinet has been stuck at four since 2011, meaning a critical mass of women's voices have been locked out of decision-making at the highest level during that time. Women's participation in cabinet was even worse previously. Does this matter?

Research suggests it does. One recent study in Germany found that municipalities with a higher proportion of female councillors expanded public childcare more quickly.

The presence of women in decision-making roles had a substantive influence on policy - driving change in line with women's needs and preferences.

Researchers found that when an additional woman was elected, it led to all of the female councillors speaking up more often and discussing childcare more frequently. Gender makes a difference.

Given the hierarchical nature of the Irish political system, where policy decisions are made at cabinet level, the argument for having a critical mass of women sitting at the table and driving change is overwhelming.

There is broad agreement that women's representation is a virtuous circle - as the proportion of women elected to office increases, their political role becomes more accepted and their presence prompts other women to consider a career in politics while ensuring more female candidates find support among voters.

Surely, then, it should not be difficult to understand why having a gender-balanced cabinet would send such a powerful message. It would tell people that not only can women aspire to a career in politics, they can aspire to join the top tier and implement policy that will have a meaningful influence on people's lives.

The notion that attaining gender parity around the cabinet table is some kind of pie-in-the-sky fantasy is also something that needs to be addressed. When Enda Kenny made his pledge, he promised to appoint a cabinet that would be "50:50 on merit, of men and women".

Appointing women does not mean your star players get left on the bench. There are many smart, capable and ambitious women among the ranks of all three parties in the coalition - Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party - who could excel if given an opportunity. All they need is a shot.

More women in politics, with higher profiles and wielding more power, would act as a clarion call to other women to consider a career in politics. It would tell them there is room at the top table. That politics is not just jobs for the boys.

With the party leaders failing miserably on gender parity in their Cabinet appointments, they have a chance with their junior ministerial appointments to try to make amends. Given a record 20 junior ministers are going to be appointed, there is no excuse for any failure to promote a significant number of women.

Mr Varadkar does not have a good record in this regard. In his cabinet reshuffle in 2017, just three out of 19 ministers of state were women. It will send an ominous signal - that this Government doesn't care about gender equality - if that number is not hugely improved on.

Ultimately, to increase the numbers of women in politics and the proportion with powerful jobs, more women will have to run for election and win seats - something large political parties should be working much harder on.

Currently, 30pc of a party's general election candidates must be women, a figure both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil barely scraped this year. Alarmingly for those parties, the number of female election candidates must be 40pc from 2023.

In order to encourage women to consider a life in politics, structural hurdles in the manner in which Dáil business is conducted must be removed while, at local level, parties will have to do much more to select strong female candidates with a good chance of success - not simply also-rans added to the ticket at the last minute to massage the numbers.

In February's election, the Social Democrats' ticket was nearly 60pc female candidates. Clearly, there are politically engaged women out there who are willing to fight an election. The older parties are just not interested in finding them.

At Cabinet and in the Dáil, it is no longer acceptable that women comprise such a small proportion. In order to address this, parties need to pay more than mere lip service to gender equality. ​​​​​​