Just do it: Temple Bar was built on decisive action – our housing crisis needs the same approach
Maia Dunphy
The endlessly discussed eviction ban isn’t the Cromwellian attack some are trying to pitch it as, but it clearly doesn’t make sense to force more people out of homes when there’s nowhere for them to go. It’s like having the grand opening for a shop before any of the stock has arrived. Or deciding to take up running and booking in a marathon days later. Or jumping off the highest diving board while the pool is still being filled. You get the idea.