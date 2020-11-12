Politicians can rightly be criticised if they fail to swiftly and decisively respond when a crisis occurs.

But in the case of the ‘Golfgate’ controversy surrounding the future of Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe, it might be no harm for everyone to pause and take a deep breath.

Any TD can seek a motion to remove Mr Justice Woulfe from office.

However, rushing headlong into a messy and lengthy impeachment process just because the matter could not be resolved within the judiciary may not be the best course of action.

The unprecedented stand-off created by Mr Justice Woulfe’s refusal to bow to Chief Justice Frank Clarke’s “personal opinion” that he should resign catapulted the issue into the political arena.

Notwithstanding the fact Mr Justice Woulfe was largely cleared by a review conducted by former Chief Justice Susan Denham, his behaviour during and since the review has given rise to the unanimous view of the rest of the Supreme Court that “very significant and irreparable damage” had been done to the court and the relationship within the court.

Mr Justice Clarke asked him to go as this relationship was “essential to the proper functioning of a collegiate court”.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin will discuss the controversy with other party leaders tomorrow. These talks will no doubt be informed by advice provided to the Government by the Attorney General about the serious constitutional issues raised.

Mr Martin has said the meeting will aim to agree a collective approach and that the Oireachtas must respond in a considered and sensitive way.

He is right to be cautious as the issue is far from straightforward or clear-cut.

A judge can only be removed by the Oireachtas for “stated misbehaviour” or incapacity.

Rather unhelpfully, “stated misbehaviour” is not defined in the Constitution, but a reasonable interpretation would be misconduct or misbehaviour that was morally wrong or calls into question a judge’s integrity.

In Mr Justice Woulfe’s case, no one has questioned his integrity or his morals.

It is his judgment that has primarily been called into question.

The party leaders will have to assess whether there is a prima facie case for Mr Justice Woulfe’s impeachment.

Based on the outcome of Ms Justice Denham’s review, it is not clear that there is. She may have given him something of a fool’s pardon, but it was a pardon nonetheless.

Another consideration is the precedent that would be set if he were to be impeached.

Judges should of course be subject to scrutiny, but impeachment really is the nuclear option. TDs would need to be absolutely sure it was absolutely warranted and appropriate.

Whatever individual TDs’ feelings are, and many have strong views on Mr Justice Woulfe’s suitability for office, to use impeachment as a political weapon would forever alter the dynamic between the various branches of government, and not for the better.