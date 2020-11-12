| 7.1°C Dublin

Judges should be held to account but is nuclear option really warranted in Séamus Woulfe case?

Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe has resisted pressure to resign. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Politicians can rightly be criticised if they fail to swiftly and decisively respond when a crisis occurs.

But in the case of the ‘Golfgate’ controversy surrounding the future of Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe, it might be no harm for everyone to pause and take a deep breath.

Any TD can seek a motion to remove Mr Justice Woulfe from office.

