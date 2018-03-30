Josepha Madigan: Irresponsible social media usage must be tackled to protect justice system

While the hashtag has changed, some serious issues that appeared during and after this trial are similar to those that prompted me to bring forth proposals last year around the use of social media posts during criminal court cases.

In that instance, #JobstownNotGuilty was being used persistently during the criminal trial last year of Paul Murphy TD and a number of other individuals were tried for false imprisonment in 2014 of the then-Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell at a water charges protest.