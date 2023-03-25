Jonathan Sexton’s Ireland success was always a question of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ – never mind what he says

Jonathan Sexton is sore. But winning a Grand Slam is the balm for all the aches. We don’t speak too much about the fact he threw himself under the English team in a last-ditch effort to save a try last Saturday evening. And England are very big. I would hate to have to feed them.

Jonathan enjoyed the Grand Slam celebrations, even if he wasn’t jumping around too much. He’s not much for the drinking, but he loves hanging out with his team-mates.

It was the Monday after the win against Scotland and he was enjoying one glass of wine with his good friend Peter O’Mahony. Peter’s wife, Jessica, and their children are at the Sextons’ house for the night.

It was all very civilised – a family occasion. The three Sexton kids and the three O’Mahony children sat down for the dinner. Peter and Jonathan snuck a sausage each from their children’s plates. Their diet is regulated while in camp.

The two Irish heroes savoured every secret bite. Jonathan’s wife Laura and Peter’s wife Jessica are good pals. They put a massive support system in place.

The unlikely friendship between Munster and Leinster shows this Irish team really is united. Andy Farrell is a man greatly admired by Peter and Jonathan. His band of brothers would die for each other. But there are times when Andy hands the players back.

Laura and Jess make sure their husbands get plenty of sleep. The players get a rota with scheduled naps during the day. So their lively young children have to be minded by their mothers. Jessica also runs her own style and interiors business with thousands of followers on Instagram.

Laura is stretched but not stressed.

“She does everything,” says Jonathan. He does his best to help out, but during the season there are very few days off from training, playing and travelling.

It’s non-stop, especially when you are captain of your country.

Jonathan told me the story of the ex-pro who was so worn out from the children that he used to stick a fake schedule under his fridge magnet. He could then go to the movies with his pals and take time out in the swimming pool.

Players’ rugby lives are micro-managed. It was a few years back and I was playing football in the garden with Luca, the eldest. Jonathan was summoned by Laura. “Time for your nap,” she said. Not to Luca, but to Jonathan, and off went the World Rugby Player of the year without a murmur.

Laura just carries on. There are several lists for the children and Jonathan stuck on with fridge magnets. The fridge is always full. Rugby players not only play for Ireland, but also eat for Ireland. Laura is smart and gets what the game is all about. No need for an agent when she is in your corner.

Jonathan’s mother Clare runs her hairdressing salon in Orwell Road and worked hard all her life.

I witnessed the destruction when her three sons, who were all excellent rugby players, pulled the curtains and turned the house upside down after a game of what they called “knee rugby”. The boys’ games were vicious. It was Mark and Jerry versus Jonathan. “It got me ready for the All Blacks,” he says.

Their sister Gilly is lovely and ladylike. She had a little girl lately. We met her and husband Marcus on the way to the game. I got her a lucky hat.

Last Sunday in Cork, Mark helped coach Ireland to the Under-20 Grand Slam. Head coach Richie Murphy told me after the game that Mark played a major role in training the team. His big brother watched every minute.

Jonathan is unbearably modest. He does know how good he is. Our captain believes in his own ability. He sees moves before anyone else. Sexton is a rugby seer. The modesty is real but so is the confidence.

I say to him on Thursday: “Go on, admit it.” He knows what I am talking about.

“No, I didn’t say it.”

“You did,” I reply.

He can be stubborn at times when I am right.

The story of the first jersey goes back to the time when the 15-year-old Jonathan used to call into the pub for a snack. I wasn’t great for presents as a godfather, but I did promise him free soft drinks and crisps for life. Maybe today, in a more health-conscious environment, my generous gift might not be seen as promoting sensible eating.

One day he calls up to see me from his nana and granddad’s, a few doors away from John B’s. Jonathan spent his summers in Kerry, either in Listowel or with his lovely Granny Nestor in Ballybunion.

“Can I talk to you?” he asks. I can see he has been thinking this through. The young lad is focused.

“Go on,” says I.

“Billy, can I put my first jersey up in the bar when I play for Ireland?”

“Of course”, I say. We pick the spot.

Paul Kimmage, as usual, did his research diligently and asked Jonathan if the story of the jersey was true. Jonathan said the story was partly correct, but insisted he used the words if I play for Ireland rather than when I play for Ireland, as was reported by yours truly.

I am certain he used the word when.

I take him up on it and he says you are wrong, it was if, and I say it was when.

I know what those poor referees go through when he takes them on regarding their interpretation of the laws of the game. Jonathan takes on a different persona inside the white lines. He has to. It’s do or get done.

But at home he is gentle and loving. The most important part of the rearing is that Jonathan Sexton is a good and decent man.

He gets inundated with requests to help charities and he does his best. It’s non-stop and Jonathan really feels for the children and young adults who need his help. His heart breaks at times. There is no better measure of a man.

There are medical check-ups ahead, and the small matter of a World Cup in September. Retirement is looming and it will not be easy, but he is working a day a week in a prestigious business. As ever, he is preparing and planning. We say our goodbyes.

It was when, I say.

If is his last word.