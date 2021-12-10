| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Joint approach by State agencies is needed to end gender-based violence

Orla O’Connor

There are on average 63 applications for domestic violence orders each day. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

There are on average 63 applications for domestic violence orders each day. Photo: Stock image

There are on average 63 applications for domestic violence orders each day. Photo: Stock image

There are on average 63 applications for domestic violence orders each day. Photo: Stock image

The announcement by Justice Minister Helen McEntee that undocumented migrants will be given a pathway to citizenship under a new scheme is an important announcement for women vulnerable to sexual exploitation, women in the sex trade and those being trafficked.

It follows recent commitments to a victim-centred approach, by establishing a ‘Victim’s Journey’ through the criminal justice system and also, the introduction of legislation to strengthen the monitoring of sex offenders to prevent re-victimisation. These changes come against the backdrop of the pandemic shining a glaring spotlight on the scourge of violence against women, whereby the lives of women experiencing abuse have become even more unbearable due to the impact of Covid restrictions and not enough timely and appropriate supports, with long waiting lists for frontline services and refuges.

Related topics

More On An Garda Síochána

Most Watched

Privacy