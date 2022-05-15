Johnson’s stance may leave us with a stark Brexit choice

Much was said last week by the main protagonists in the Northern Ireland Protocol row. And some of it was fairly predictable posturing.

However, of all the comments made by the likes of Jeffrey Donaldson, Boris Johnson or Liz Truss, the one that was most worrying came from an unlikely quarter.

EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic was responding to comments made by British Brexit secretary Liz Truss, who was insisting on the UK’s right to unilaterally set aside sections of the protocol, if the EU did not show the “requisite flexibility”.

Hers was not the language of co-operation, compromise, or negotiation.

But Sefcovic’s response should be somewhat troubling for everyone living south of the Border.

He said such unilateral action would be unacceptable and it would undermine Northern Ireland’s continued access to the EU single market. He did not say it would undermine the wider UK’s access to the single market under the terms of the Brexit deal.

Anything that might undermine Northern Ireland’s access to the single market moves things one step closer to an actual border, with some kind of checks on the island of Ireland.

Sefcovic’s colleague and fellow EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said a border on the island of Ireland “cannot happen and will not happen”. Fair enough.

If Northern Ireland loses access to the single market agreed under the protocol and there cannot be a border on the island of Ireland, then there would have to be some kind of check on goods coming into continental Europe emanating from Ireland.

In other words, our access to our own EU single market would be undermined by administrative checks taking place at the likes of French ports.

This is precisely what the Irish Government has sought to avoid throughout the Brexit process.

If the UK government persists and breaks the international agreement it signed up to, the EU could well force Ireland’s hand by saying: ‘No border in Ireland, but securing the integrity of the single market will mean checks on goods arriving from the island.’

This would be a huge blow and would feel like a betrayal. Everything should be done to prevent this from happening. However, the EU could take the view that it has done everything it can to prevent border checks here – but given the attitude taken by the British government, its hands are tied.

There is no sign of the protocol issue going away. Boris Johnson has used Brexit and the protocol in particular to distract from his own political failures at home – whether it was how he managed the Covid crisis or the economic troubles now setting in.

Whenever there is bad news in Britain, rhetoric on the protocol and the EU gets ratcheted up. The EU is the Brexiters’ bogeyman, just as the Irish Government is the same for the DUP.

The EU is more than capable of taking retaliatory action against the UK, should Johnson decide to ditch sections of an international treaty. But that means a form of trade war.

EU officials can beat their breasts about adhering to agreements, especially at a time when there is so much uncertainty around Russia’s intentions and the future of Ukraine.

But Boris Johnson couldn’t give a fiddler’s about comments like that from EU politicians.

If anything, the Ukraine crisis has brought about an opportunity for him to drive an even harder bargain on the protocol – and at the same time, distract the UK electorate from real issues affecting their lives.

But fatigue is a problem. The mandarins in Brussels and senior politicians in Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Rome are up to their necks in other problems right now.

Our Government has to be really careful that these senior figures in the EU don’t just get fed up with the Northern Ireland Protocol and present Dublin with a very stark choice – checks on the Border or checks on the Continent.

Read More

Expand Close Cairn Homes co-founders Michael Stanley and Alan McIntosh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cairn Homes co-founders Michael Stanley and Alan McIntosh

Cairn Homes would appear to hold all the cards

Cairn Homes shareholders heard lots of good news at the AGM last week. Lots of ‘goodies’ are to be given out, such as €40m in dividends, and a €75m share buyback later this year.

They expect to make operating profits of around €100m in 2022. Bear in mind it has already paid out €75m in dividends between 2019 and 2021.

At a time when the Government is considering subsidising developers to build apartments because the cost of construction is so high, how come Cairn is raking in so much money?

Cairn Homes built up 70pc of its land bank between 2015 and 2016 at what were comparatively low costs. It has a land bank for 17,700 units which cost it an average of just €37,966 per unit to acquire.

Yet, when you look at sales, it was selling houses in 2020 for an average price of €351,000. In 2021, it was selling for an average of €378,000.

The demand for houses and apartments remains very strong, and prices look set to continue to rise.

Cairn CEO Michael Stanley said after the AGM on Thursday that the company was in talks with the Land Development Agency and housing association Tuath about building social and affordable homes.

He suggested this could take up an increased share of the company’s activity in the future, and would be more than the 20pc that the law requires private developers to set aside for social and affordable housing.

Cairn will only do this if it is financially worth its while.

It seems extraordinary that at a time when the company could pump tens of millions more into building houses quickly, it instead chose to return over €100m to shareholders.

Given rising house prices and its huge land bank, surely Cairn could turn that €100m into far more for investors in just a couple of years?

But there are two reasons for this. Firstly, despite having spent €670m acquiring its excellent landbank, its market cap is only €735m. Share buybacks help support the share price.

Secondly, it is sitting so pretty in the market that it can afford to return money to shareholders and still make a solid profit building out the land bank in the next few years.

The real obstacles for Cairn will be around higher costs of building, and the fact that Ireland is about 51,000 builders, electricians, plumbers and fitters short of what is required to meet housing targets.

The Government is looking at ways of attracting more people into apprenticeships instead of college or university. It is reported to be looking at paying people to do apprenticeships.

It’s quite a contrast to have people pay €3,000 per year in university fees, but be paid to do an apprenticeship. This could be very tempting for many young people, or their parents who cannot afford college fees.

But is it the best option for building a well-educated workforce for the future?

For home builders like Cairn Homes, a shortage of skilled construction work means one thing – higher wages. And in the housing market, these will be passed onto first-time buyers and the taxpayer.