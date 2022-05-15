| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Johnson’s stance may leave us with a stark Brexit choice

Richard Curran

Boris Johnson couldn&rsquo;t give a fiddler&rsquo;s about what EU politicians think Expand
Cairn Homes co-founders Michael Stanley and Alan McIntosh Expand

Close

Boris Johnson couldn&rsquo;t give a fiddler&rsquo;s about what EU politicians think

Boris Johnson couldn’t give a fiddler’s about what EU politicians think

Cairn Homes co-founders Michael Stanley and Alan McIntosh

Cairn Homes co-founders Michael Stanley and Alan McIntosh

/

Boris Johnson couldn’t give a fiddler’s about what EU politicians think

Much was said last week by the main protagonists in the Northern Ireland Protocol row. And some of it was fairly predictable posturing.

However, of all the comments made by the likes of Jeffrey Donaldson, Boris Johnson or Liz Truss, the one that was most worrying came from an unlikely quarter.

Most Watched

Privacy